60% of the country’s municipalities have no women in the competition

In this year’s elections, 3,351 of the country’s 5,570 municipalities (60.16%) will not have any candidacy for women who apply for mayors in 2020. Of these, at least seven men are running in 299 cities without female opposition. The survey was conducted using the Gender and Number platform, which addresses gender issues based on data.

According to the survey, in only 37 cities (0.6%) no men will run for office, only women. This data shows that even before the polls are completed, we know that at least 60.16% of Brazilian communities are commanded by men.

In another 1,530 municipalities (27%) only one woman is running for mayor. Only in 572 cities (11%) will women face only one man among the applications.

More than four women are running for mayor in only 15 cities. In all cases, men are still the majority. Women make up more than 75% of the applications in 42 municipalities (0.75%) of the country’s 5,570 municipalities.

A poll by Brasil de Fato found that only 59 of the 312 candidacies that will compete for the mayor of the 27 Brazilian capitals are women (23%). According to the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE), 52.49% of the 147.9 million people who can vote in these elections are women.

Among the capitals, three have no female candidacy: Manaus (AM), São Luis (MA) and Belém (PA). Of the 59 candidates, 22 are in capitals in the Northeast, 14 in the Southeast, 11 in the South, 6 in the North and another 6 in the Midwest.

The two capitals with the highest number of candidates are Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Curitiba (PR) with six each. Among the candidates from Curitiba is Letícia Lanz from PSOL, the only trans woman running for mayor of a Brazilian capital.

