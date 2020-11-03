60% of the country’s municipalities have no women to run for

In this year’s elections, 3,351 (60.16%) of the country’s 5,570 municipalities will have no women mayors. Of that total, 299 cities have at least 7 men running, with no female opposition.

The information comes from the Gender and Numbers platform, which deals with gender issues based on data.

According to their findings, in 37 cities (0.06%) no men will run for the job, only women. These numbers show that even before we even count all the ballots, we know that at least 60.16% of Brazilian communities are male-headed.

In another 1,530 cities (27%) only one woman takes part in the mayoral competition. Only 572 (11%) women compete against only one male candidate.

More than four women are running in only 15 cities. In all of these cases, men are still the majority. Women represent more than 75% of the candidacies in 42 municipalities (0.75%) of the country’s 5,570.

Data compiled by Brasil de Fato showed that only 59 of the 312 candidates for the country’s 27 state capitals, or 23%, are women. According to the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), women make up 52.49% of the 147.9 million eligible voters in this year’s election.

The two state capitals with the highest number of female candidates are Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba with 6 each. One of the candidates in Curitiba is Letícia Lanz from the PSOL party, the only trans woman who is running for mayor in all Brazilian state capitals.

Ed .: Lucas Weber