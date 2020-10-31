600,000 caught accelerating. Fixed-speed cameras trigger fines – Executive Digest

Speeding fines recorded between January and September increased 25% through September over the same period in 2019, with these types of violations accounting for more than half of all violations that year, according to Road Safety.

The National Road Safety Authority (ANSR) report for the first nine months of the year found that 63.5% of the total violations recorded between January and September were speeding, while the other violations were less relevant.

According to the document, speeding violations increased by 24.3% through September compared to the same period in 2019, due to this increase in the SINCRO fixed ANSR radar system, the record of which resulted from the system increasing by 50%.

A total of 600,523 drivers were fined for exceeding the speed limit by September, while there were 483,153 violations in 2019.

This year there was again a decrease in violations of 56.7% for non-use of restraint systems, 37% for violations of alcohol in the blood, 29% due to lack of control and 27.4% due to cell phone alcohol consumption and 26.2% due to the Lack of a seat belt.

According to the report, more than 85.5 million vehicles were inspected either in person or through automated inspection between January and September, an increase of 30.9% over the same period in 2019 due to the addition of 37% of the ANSR radar system and 27.6% of the Lisbon City Police’s radars.

ANSR states that of the roughly 85.5 million vehicles inspected, more than 946,000 violations occurred, a decrease of 2.5% compared to the first nine months of the previous year.

In relation to street crime, the total number of arrests made between January and September 2020 decreased by 19.7% compared to 2019, reaching 15,234 drivers.

According to the ANSR, almost half of the arrests were related to drinking under the influence (46.9%), although there was a 33.4% decrease from 2019. The rate of drivers jailed fell from 0 9% in 2019 to 0.8% in 2020.

Almost 300 people were killed in traffic accidents by September

More than 19,200 traffic accidents caused 299 deaths and 1,356 serious injuries between January and September. The National Road Safety Agency’s report for the first nine months of the year shows that there were 19,214 casualties in which 299 fatalities occurred at the scene of the accident or during transport to hospital, 1,356 were seriously injured and 22,406 were slightly injured.

According to the ANSR, there were 7,092 fewer accidents with victims (-27.0%), 61 fewer deaths (-16.9%), 408 seriously injured people (-23.1%)) and 9,559 fewer minor accidents compared to the same period in 2019 Injuries (-29.9%).

“Between January and September 2020 there was a decrease in all accident indicators compared to the same period in 2019, with the month of April showing the largest decreases, partly due to the prevailing state of emergency. Tight containment measures were put in place between March 19 and May 2, which reduced traffic, ”the document says.

The ANSR states that the month of July, in turn, had the highest number of deaths and serious injuries this year, compared to the same month last year, when the number of deaths rose 48.5%.

The report, which includes accident and road inspection data in different dimensions, namely days of the week, time period, atmospheric factors, type, location, road type, district, user category, vehicle category, road administration unit and it also states that Friday was the day that there were more accidents with victims and minor injuries, but more people died on Monday.

According to the ANSR, the collision was the most common type of accident (51.1% of accidents with victims, 44.2% of serious injuries and 55.5% of light injuries), although more fatalities were reported as a result of screenings (47.5%) .

Despite the number of deaths and serious injuries from skirmishes and collisions, compared to the same period in the past, the same number of deaths occurred among pedestrians.

The majority of accidents and fatalities with victims occurred on roads between January and September, but compared to the same period last year, the largest decrease in deaths in absolute terms was recorded on national roads (-16). and those of seriously injured people on the streets (-239).

Regarding road management companies, ANSR states that more than half (51.5%) of the fatal victims on the road network under the responsibility of infrastructure were registered in Portugal (39.5%), Brisa (5.0%), Ascendi (4.0%) and the Lisbon City Council (3.0%).

According to the report, 67.6% of deaths in the first nine months of the year were drivers, 15.7% passengers and 16.7% pedestrians. ANSR also states that most of the disasters this year affect cars (74.2%).