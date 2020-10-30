7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Greece and Turkey. Several buildings destroyed – Cm ao Minuto

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck today off the Greek island of Samos in the Dodecanese archipelago in the southeastern Aegean Sea and was strongly felt in Greece and Turkey, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to Turkish media, the earthquake caused the collapse of at least six buildings in the country in the cities of Izmir, Bornova and Bayrakli.

The earthquake was felt in Istanbul and Athens and originated in the Aegean Sea in the southwest and in Izmir, the third largest city in Turkey and near the Greek island of Samos.