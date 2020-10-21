77% of Brazilians are harassed over the internet.

Being a woman and being on social media is harassed online. Is that what the Freedom Online research points to? How girls and young women deal with harassment through social media, carried out by the NGO Plan International. In a study that consulted 500 Brazilian women, 77% said they had been harassed in a virtual environment. This number is above the global average of 58%. In addition, another point of research is attracting attention: the early onset of harassment. Most of the girls said they were harassed on social networks between the ages of 12 and 16.

According to the survey, among the types of harassment, abusive and offensive language is the most common, with 58% of girls saying they have lived or met girls who have faced the situation. Next comes the body embarrassment, which is directed against the woman’s body with a percentage of 54%. At 52% there is a conscious restriction. Other types of harassment have also been reported, such as: B. Threats of sexual violence, lgbtphobic, racist expression or harassment.

To address the problem, Brasil de Fato Pernambuco interviewed communications doctor and university professor Nataly Queiroz, also a member of Intervozes – Coletivo Brasil de Comunicação Social. The communicator analyzes the phenomenon and shows ways to protect girls and women. Check out the main parts of the interview:

Online harassment against young girls

The communicator explains that the online portrait is nothing more than a reflection of what is happening in offline life. She points out that it is important to understand that life on the internet is not full of rights and security for the simple fact that your home is physically accessible.

“One of the great characteristics of sexist violence in the country is the number of girls who are victims of sexual violence. According to the Brazilian Public Safety Forum, between 2017 and 2018 more than half of the cases of female victims of sexual violence occurred among 13-year-old girls. Obviously, this sign of sexual violence is a very serious symptom of sexism and it will be no different on the internet, ”emphasizes Nataly.

Since this harassment manifests itself so early in these girls’ lives, Nataly points out the importance of monitoring adult guardians over what types of content the child is consuming and what sites are being visited. “It really won’t be possible to control everything, but the good form of prevention begins with a conversation, with educating people about how to deal with the media and understanding that virtual media are spaces that can harbor risks,” he explains.

Nataly reiterates that it is important to establish forms of dialogue that enable adults to expose practices of violence. The communicator also advises on the use of filters to prevent access to content for people over the age of 18 and on education about the use of these media.

Educational classes

Another factor that can help both to expose the violence suffered and to prevent the situation is sex education. “At this moment, when there is so much mystification and obscurantism, strengthening sex education for boys and girls is not about stimulating early sexuality, but about understanding the body and pushing the boundaries with children and adolescents and understand practices that may be unsafe for them and for them, ”he defends. With this knowledge, children can communicate better with those responsible for the subject.

In a pandemic scenario in particular, these networks will be used even more frequently. And thus all the greater the danger and vulnerability. According to Nataly, the most important thing is to keep the bridge of dialogue open. “It is not to be forbidden because we live in a moment of extreme bond between children and adolescents with virtual spaces due to the restriction of circulation, it is for the media and sexually educate,” he concludes.

How you can protect yourself

A major problem faced by the girls surveyed is the ineffectiveness of reporting tools on digital platforms. The communicator explains that in addition to complaining in these areas, it is important that women use other legal instruments.

“There’s the Cyber ​​Crimes Police Station, which is here in Recife in the city center. There are cases of harassment that can be registered at women’s police stations, there are practices that can be registered [em órgãos] for the defense of the rights of children and young people. These existing institutional and legal mechanisms need to be activated, ”he explains.

The researcher also warns that the service provided by these agencies struggles to offer a fully effective service, but that registration is required. “There is serious criticism of the functioning and the inadequacy of existing resources to ensure correct application of the purposes. However, it is important to understand that in addition to the virtual tools available on the platforms, these police stations also exist and these must be activated” he concludes.

Girls and women who suffer from harassment are entitled to psychological and legal support in referral centers, depending on the type of violence they have suffered. These locations can provide assistance and indicate how to proceed in each situation.

