79 years Ali Primera, the singer of the Venezuelan people

This Saturday (31), Ely Rafael Primera Rossell, better known as Ali Primera, would be 79 years old if he were alive. With his art, the singer of the Venezuelan people is one of the most famous artists of Venezuelan folk music. Not only did he portray the beauty of his country, but his singing also denounced injustices and encouraged a new world.

Ali was born in the Venezuelan Caribbean in the city of Coro, Falcón state, and lost his father, Antonio Primera, at the age of three. Of humble origins, along with his two brothers, he helped his mother, Carmen Adela Rossell, support the house since childhood, working as a shoe shiner and even a boxer.

With his stepfather José Padilha he learned to play Cuatro [instrumento de cordas venezuelano] and started his relationship with the songs.

At the age of 18, he moved to Caracas, where he completed his undergraduate studies and entered the Faculty of Chemistry at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV). During his university days he met with politics, joined the Communist Youth of Venezuela (JCV), was one of the founders of the Movimento ao Socialismo (MAS) and began to compose.

Ali Primera was a member of the Venezuelan Communist Party / Family Archives as early as 1971

Due to his association with the Communist Party, he studied petroleum engineering for four years and sought a job in the Venezuelan oil industry in Romania when the country was part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

However, he gave up his studies and returned to sing the lives of his people.

His music was linked to the communist struggle. He made art his weapon of protest and awareness.

He not only portrayed his love for his homeland, but also denounced the inequalities of an oil country that were created during the governments of the so-called Punto-Fiji Pact, a non-partisan system established in 1958 by the parties of Democratic Action and the Democratic Republican Union , deepened.

With financial support from the Communist Party of Venezuela, he secretly released his first two albums, “Vamos gente de mi tierra” (1968) and “Canciones de Protesta” (1969). Both will be reissued by the Ali Primera Foundation on this anniversary. His complete discography has 13 albums and the last “Por Si No Lo Sabia” was released ten years after his death in 1986 by his brother José Montecano.

In 2019, when 34 years had passed since the folk singer’s death, the Ali Primera Foundation was established to protect documents and keep his art alive.

To celebrate Ali’s birthday, this year they also started the “Vamos a tu encuentro” campaign, in which Venezuelans collected photos, souvenirs and anecdotes about the singer.

Later this Saturday (31) they will give a show in honor of Ali’s 79th birthday in the Casa Museu in Paraguaná, Falcón state, with presentations by his brothers José Montencano, Mireya Padilla Rossell and Elis Padilla Rossell as well as other family members and friends.

“Ali invited us to go to Bolívar and we will take the opportunity to meet Ali, who is protecting his family, friends, companions and companions in the struggle to get his country free,” said Sandino Márquez, research coordinator at the Ali Primera Foundation. .

Ali died in a car accident on February 16, 1985.

Brasil de Fato spoke to Sandino Primera, singer, composer and Ali Primera’s seven children to remember his story and work.

Sandino Primera is a musician, composer and son of the singer of the Venezuelan people. / Michele de Mello / Brazil de Fato

Brasil de Fato: What are you taking away from Ali Primera’s legacy?

Sandino Primera: I identify very much with Ali’s vision. He was a member of a revolutionary party. In the beginning he used his artistic ability to sing, talk about love, celebrate, and after his arrest came the political song.

He was an outstanding militant for his ability and sensitivity to relate reality to what was happening.

Given that he used his human skills to strengthen the Venezuelan independence movement, I believe that this is the most powerful and one pillar.

This fight is fundamental to me as it remains the state of our Venezuelan and Latin American territory.

We must not adapt, we must be in our time and try to do the best possible in our time. Ali did that.

That’s what Galeano says about fire. Not necessarily because one person is Che Guevara’s daughter, Lula, Chavez, Fidel will make the revolution. Everyone has their fire and their moment. Nobody is tied to the origin. Everyone who has their time and space.

– What are the most vivid memories of your relationship with Ali?

The tickling of your beard when you kissed me. See him coming home at night too, when everything was dark and he arrived.

And the hug, her smell. I always wanted to be with him, I always wanted affection, and he was very patient.

We have recordings of him rehearsing, while I arrived and I heard my mother arguing with me, Ali grabbed me and had surprising patience.

Sandino Primera taught the flute there in 1984. / Family archive

– What’s your first memory of music?

I played with the songs with Ali. We couldn’t finish the song “El Lunerito” because he died in 1985 while making a record called “Por Si No Lo Sabia”. In this record, this song composed by the two of them is from a joke that he created the song.

Making music was always a joke for us, for all of my brothers. We always made songs about our surroundings and grew up in a very politicized environment. We had books on hand on the Nicaraguan, Salvadoran, Brazilian, Puerto Rican, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Soviet process. We read that and composed from there. We made songs for Sandino, Allende, Victor Jara.

– The album “Por Si No Lo Sabia” was released posthumously by his uncle. Are you and your family considering rebooting other Ali records?

Yes, plans are under development including the inclusion of his compositions. We recorded the album “De Primera a Primera” which had a good reception. For us it was a reunion of the new generations with Ali, who received him in a wonderful way. People identified and saw Ali in a different way.

We are thinking of including something among everyone because we only included four of your children on this recording.

We met with Ali. Not just pictures, but also fonts. What made us see everything: our misery, our virtues, our skills and inconsistencies. We found a very earthly Ali, which made us feel closer to him.

I am not only a biological child, but also an ideological child. There is still a lot to discover.

– When do you choose politics?

I was warm. I thought politics separates people. It was definitely Chave. In 2006, all of this movement that Chavez unleashed made many things understandable for us, gave the right value to others, and put everything in its right place. From then on I started composing in a different way.

– How has music contributed to and influenced a revolutionary process like the Venezuelan one?

Music has a lot of power. If music manages to get people to think, it is already a victory, an achievement.

We recently released a song called “La Fea Arte” in which we talk about the cultural theme in a calypso rhythm, which is a rhythm to dance to. Social songs seem to have a melancholy tone at times, just guitar, as if the social song couldn’t be for dancing.

At some point this was a contradiction for those who took a more orthodox view.

We believe that the song that seeks to raise human consciousness has this ability.

– A sad revolutionary song would be a contradiction in terms in Venezuela, such a happy country.

Overall, however, Ali’s most famous song is “Techos de Cartón”, which makes you want to cry because it speaks of a reality that will be preserved. Because of this, Ali’s music stays in place because the center of the problem stays in place.

A song that tries to penetrate the mind, the heart that speaks in a simple way. We believe that this is the necessary song.

There Primera sang among his university colleagues from an early age. / Telesur

– How can you keep Ali’s memory alive, his art and what he represents?

As I said, the foundation remains intact. To highlight Ali’s work, we should always emphasize that everything was done by a human, not a divine being.

The easiest way to defend it is to humanize it. We disagree with what we say and do. We all have contradictions, but we cannot speak of a better world and speak in a boastful, great way, we have to seek harmony.

I believe that in this way we can protect Ali’s work in the political-ideological and creative-musical aspect.

