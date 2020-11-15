8.16 million viewers see DFB-Elf victory

Recently, public interest in the national football team has decreased significantly. Last night things went uphill again.

Berlin (AP) – The international match of the German national football team against Ukraine brought the ZDF victory on Saturday evening. 8.16 million people watched the live broadcast of the German team’s 3-1 victory. This corresponded to a market share of 26.1 percent.

ARD scored points with the detective film “Hartwig Seeler – Dangerous Memory”. 4.61 million viewers tuned in on prime time (14.3%). On RTL, “Das Supertalent – Worldwide” attracted 2.60 million viewers (10.0%). The science fiction film “Star Trek Into Darkness” was seen by an average of 1.57 million (5.1) on ProSieben. The 2013 film is the latest in the series starring Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock.

Two 1.31 million people (4.1) wanted to see the disaster film “The Wave” on RTL. 1.16 million lit the thriller “96 Hours – Taken 2” on VOX (3.6). Sat.1 hit 0.95 million (3.0) with the children’s film “Trolls”.