“8 or 9 thousand daily cases in Portugal are a possible reality next week,” Expert Alert – Executive Digest

“Eight or nine thousand daily cases in Portugal are a possible reality next week,” Gustavo Tato Borges, vice president of the National Association of Public Health Physicians, told TVI 24 this Thursday.

The expert is of the opinion that the “drastic avalanche of Covid-19 cases” is a reflection of the relaxation of the population after the summer months.

Tato Borges also guaranteed that if nothing changes in the behavior of the Portuguese, the prognoses for the next week, which “point to six to seven thousand infected people in the north alone and eight to nine thousand daily infections across the country, can be reviewed”.

The specialist also commented on the fact that Portugal has hit four thousand cases, a number that, in his opinion, was expected “in a few weeks”.

That surge “made the work of public health teams and their ability to contain the pandemic and sever the chains of transmission very difficult”. “This number is high, unfortunately we will not stop here and anticipate much higher numbers if nothing else happens,” he affirmed.

It is recalled that 4,224 more people are infected with the new coronavirus in Portugal. In the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began has risen to 132,616, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS). There are also 33 more deaths, bringing the total COVID-19-related deaths to 2,448.

There are 1,969 other surveillance contacts from the health authorities and 2,490 more active cases (54,486 total). Regarding Portuguese hospitals, the DGS states that 1,834 people are being hospitalized from north to south (+40 than yesterday). Of these, 269 are in intensive care units (+7).

In the opposite direction, Portugal rescued more than 1,701 people this Thursday. There are a total of 75,702 cases of recovery from the new coronavirus.

By region, the north is highlighted, which is responsible for 2,474 of the new cases verified in today’s report. 16 deaths are also reported in this region.

In Lisbon and the Tajo Valley, there were again 1,102 new positive diagnoses and 12 deaths. For the center, DGS reports another 524 confirmed cases and 5 deaths.

There are no deaths to regret in the other regions, but all show new cases of infection. There are 50 more in Alentejo, 63 in the Algarve, 5 in the Azores and 6 in Madeira.