90 year old woman raped by neighbor in Portalegre – Portugal

He lives in a small village in Portalegre and only filed a complaint with the Évora judicial police in October. She said she was raped multiple times by a 59-year-old man who lived nearby. A few years ago the suspect did some construction on his home, but only now has he approached again.

The man, single and unregistered, was arrested by police inspectors …

