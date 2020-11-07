A couple suspected of enslaving the mentally ill in Bragança are arrested – Portugal

The judicial police (PJ) have arrested a couple in the Bragança district who were charged with submitting slave labor to a 66-year-old man with moderate intellectual disabilities and no family protection, the official said on Saturday.

In a statement, the PFY states that the victim has already been removed from the suspects’ domain and taken to a host institution for those who are victims of this type of crime.

The detainees, he, 43, and she, 40, were present with an investigating judge who subjected them to the coercive measure that prohibited them from contacting or approaching the victim.

“Between mid-June 2017 and today, the victim drove the animals without the right to retaliation, and the feed was clearly bad and insufficient for daily work,” PJ said in his statement.

As of May 2019, the two suspects rented a storage room in an agricultural field where the victim lived permanently, accompanied by animals.

The rented room, according to the police, “had no water, electricity, hygiene or health problems. From that date until September he did not bathe or change his clothes even a day and received food in poor condition.”