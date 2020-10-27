a differentiating business partner – Executive Digest

Banking transformation is an ongoing process that has taken several years: from online banking to mobile banking to fully digital banks.

Digitization has become inevitable for companies and institutions in the financial sector. In an interview with Executive Digest, Nuno Nunes, B2B Sales Director at Altice Portugal, explains how they are following the changes in the industry and how, as a technology partner, they can help customers overcome the challenges of this change.

As banking is a traditional sector, we have seen profound changes in recent years. What are the main challenges Altice Empresas currently identifies for this sector?

The challenges facing banking and all financial services are myriad. In general, four aspects were highlighted: on the one hand, changing customer / consumer behavior, requiring operating conditions that ensure the sustainability of business models and reducing costs make the transformation of this sector through technological innovation and innovation essential. Digitalization; The second, the revision of the European Payment Services Directive, commonly known as PSD2 – Payment Services Directive 2, came into force in Portugal in September 2019.

This guideline aims to promote the modernization of payment transactions and operations in open banking, to provide customers with new banking functions and new digital business models, and to guarantee the companies concerned security and efficiency in data and banking transactions. The third is the entry of new “players” into the financial business such as Fintech, who are digital natives and have great agility in terms of development and innovation.

In an open banking model, banks compete and / or work with new competitors who are approaching the market in a disruptive way, such as several global companies operating in Portugal such as N26, Revolut, Monese or Lydia. the fourth, security. In a sector where data is critical and a valuable commodity and where the number of incidents has increased worldwide, measures to protect people, data, systems and infrastructures for prevention and risk management are of vital importance and reputation and guarantee business continuity.

How is banking reacting to these challenges and what solutions does Altice Empresas present?

We reacted and contributed. Banking transformation is an ongoing process that has taken several years: from online banking to mobile banking to fully digital banks. At the national level, the strategies of this sector were diverse: the internal development of own apps in open banking as well as the development partnerships with fintechs that are already active in the market.

The more consolidated the digital transformation strategy, the greater the ability to compete or co-opt in the open banking market. In this context, the technology presents itself as an ally of the banking sector in several ways. Financial service users are becoming more sophisticated and want instant, uninterrupted responses. Real time (24/7/365) is the new standard. For this purpose, banks need the most modern technological infrastructures that guarantee maximum security for financial transactions, but also for access to their customers’ information.

Traditional financial institutions should continue to invest heavily in their innovation and digitization and offer their services via web and mobile on different platforms, especially in social networks and messaging, as well as on advanced security and user authentication solutions such as the qualified digital signature, the biometric trace, the fingerprint and the video ID.

You also need to dematerialize processes to enable fully digital onboarding of customers – where the video conference to open accounts can be a solution – and mobile first-time user interfaces or automatic participation in chatbots for current issues. The digital transformation process in banking is necessarily based on robust and secure ICT infrastructures that guarantee operational efficiency, but also enable an agile response to new developments or integration with external units, a key factor in the competitive open banking environment.

The centralization of infrastructures in a cloud environment with the benefit of centralized management and support in scalable architectures of the right size, the secure storage of databases and content files, the virtualization of workstations and the ensuring the continuous development of functional upgrades. The outsourcing of the management of Infrastructures and cations as well as the optimization of resources are areas in which Altice Empresas has extensive competencies and is able to become a differentiating business partner.

And traditional counters. How can they adapt?

A new generation of branches is already being born, with convergence in the same area of ​​banking and social environment. In the new physical rooms for customer service and contact with the most common banking services, we experience a self-service concept with automatic and user-friendly digital solutions, but also with personal support from specialists on site or from a distance. In the social environment there can be a coffee area for customers and non-customers, co-work rooms, space for events and networking or even for the incubation of business ideas for startups and SMEs.

All of these changes result in greater autonomy and performance for the customer, with training and support for use, while at the same time enhancing the user experience and creating a space-connected, exciting and fun mindset.

Which technology would you highlight in banking of the future?

I believe that using big data and smart analytics to capture, store, and rapidly process large amounts of data are the tools needed for more accurate and nuanced analysis of customer and business risk management. Machine learning and artificial intelligence can also help anticipate situations like loan defaults. Most of the time, however, they are technologies that support automatic information processing, with data science techniques to create predictive algorithms that can be used to customize the services for each customer.

Given that technology and innovation are strategic to banking, how is Altice Empresas positioned for banking?

We have knowledge in this area, we have experience, teams and specialized partners, solutions and the ability to innovate. As a technological partner, we can help our customers in the financial sector with this process of digital transformation, so that they can become more agile and cope with the challenges that arise and ensure their competitiveness.

Regulatory requirements and changed customer habits have triggered changes and the current pandemic crisis has accelerated the process. Digitization has become inevitable for companies and institutions in the financial sector. We support our customers in this change, secure the present and shape the future together.