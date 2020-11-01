A fine was imposed on the way to the hospital for driving on the side to escape the lines on the A5 – Portugal

A doctor who tried to get to the hospital where he works this Saturday was stopped by the GNR for circulating on the side of the road.

The incident occurred in the morning when the clinician decided in front of the traffic lines on the A5 to proceed to the side, which is a serious criminal offense according to the Highway Code.

GNR fined him 60 euros and the doctor reported the case on social media, where he aroused sympathy from colleagues.