A fire in the port of Sines destroyed 60 containers – Portugal

PSA Sines, the concessionaire for the container terminal in the port of Sines, announced that it will investigate the causes of the fire which yesterday destroyed 60 containers and forced the cessation of operations for about three hours.

In a statement, the company said the fire caused no victims, “only the operator of the parking crane was transported to the Hospital do Litoral Alentejano in Santiago do Cacém by inhaling fumes as a precaution.”

The company, which has thousands of containers in the park, stated that the container the fire broke out in was “loaded with a fertilizer, calcium nitrate, that was used as fertilizer in agriculture. The fire spread to other containers in.” and made about 60 damaged containers, “the company specified.

Union XXI, which represents workers, also called for “the causes of the investigation of the fire and responsibility for preventing similar episodes to be investigated”.

Union officials also warn of the need for the company to “implement some measures that the union has been calling for for years”.