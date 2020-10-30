A Giant: SUMO by Helmut Newton reprinted

Hamburg (dpa) – Bad Boy of Photography, erotomaniac, professional voyeur, provocateur, revolutionary in fashion photography: Helmut Newton (1920-2004) was all this and much more. In the field of tension between art and commerce, the Berlin artist has crossed and crossed borders.

Helmut Newton would have turned 100 on October 31. And 21 years ago the legendary heavy photo book SUMO was published by Taschen, which is now – half the size – reissued as BABY SUMO. The original was to become the most expensive book in the world when SUMO’s number one copy, signed by 100 celebrities portrayed in the book, was auctioned for DM 620,000.

The giant then weighed about 35 kilos, now it is lighter, but not lighter, because in addition to the original recordings, SUMO’s origin story is documented in a booklet. And the altar of this “photographic Bible” comes from the famous designer Philippe Starck, who transformed Newton’s legacy and life’s work into a total work of art. Of course, all of this has its price: the limited edition of 10,000 numbered copies costs 1,000 euros.

In his fashion photographs, dominated by the naked female body, Helmut Newton lived out his obsessions, passions, fears and dreams. “Helmut Newton is a gardener of lust,” wrote Hans-Michael Koetzle about the artist. “Certainly the best known botanist and therefore automatically the most controversial of the collective shoots.”

Conversely, Newton showed little interest in the naked male body. Helmut Berger, warming up in front of a fireplace and looking at his reflection, or Gianni Versace pouring out onto a sofa – that’s all.

His best known and most important works include the “Big Nudes” which constitute a strong center in SUMO. Strong women who, to Newton, represent the evolving role of women in society. Domination and submission: Many of Newton’s works were created in this area of ​​tension.

It is definitely worth a look from the center to the alleged suburb. Far from the artificial images, extremely artistically composed and often super cooled, which so often remind the photos of the films, to the portraits – at first glance – more natural, which often seem random but are nonetheless full of creative subtlety and deeply touch the viewer.

There are meetings with David Bowie in Monte-Carlo and Charlotte Rampling in Saint-Tropez. Rainer Werner Fassbinder sits wearily with a cigarette behind a liter of beer and a strip of photographic negatives casts a shadow on the face of ‘Alien’ star Sigourney Weaver. One of many great moments in a great book.

Helmut Newton, BABY SUMO, edited and revised by June Newton, Taschen, Limited edition 10,000 numbered copies, 464 pages, height: 74 cm (with lectern and pedestal), BABY SUMO comes with a stainless steel lectern designed by Philippe Starck – including Base – and a booklet documenting the history of its creation, 1000 euros.