Ellis Kaut was on a skiing holiday in Switzerland and was hiking in the snow with her husband Kurt when she had the clumsy idea of ​​pulling up one of the heavily laden spruce branches. Snow fell on her husband’s collar. “Do you know what you are?” He shouted angrily and shook himself: “You’re a Pumuckl!” Ellis wanted to know what a Pumuckl must be. “First of all, it’s free …