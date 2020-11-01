A new detention in the UK could take more than a month, the UK government announced – World

The new detention in England could last longer than the expected four weeks if infection rates for the new coronavirus don’t fall fast enough, UK Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said on Sunday.

The detention announced on Saturday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to take place between next Thursday and December 2nd.

Johnson says there is a need to prevent hospitals from being overcrowded with patients with Covid-19 within weeks.