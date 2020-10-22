A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Corporate Wellness Software Market 2020-2027, Focusing on top key players like Cerner Corporation, Corehealth Technologies Inc., Incentfit Corporation, Limeade, Inc., MediKeeper, Inc., MoveSpring, Training Amigo Inc

Corporate wellness software is a tool that helps companies to organize, manage, and administer wellness programs. This software provides companies with initiatives that motivate their employees to maintain and establish a healthy lifestyle. These solutions include health education, confidential health assessments, employee participation, and progress tracking, incentives and rewards, and among others. Rising needs to improve and manage worker’s health and well-being are the major factors boosting the growth of the corporate wellness software market.

Key Players:

Cerner Corporation

2. Corehealth Technologies Inc.

3. Incentfit Corporation

4. Limeade, Inc.

5. MediKeeper, Inc.

6. MoveSpring

7. Training Amigo Inc.

8. Vantage Circle

9. Virgin Pulse, Inc.

10. Wellable LLC

The global corporate wellness software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises.

