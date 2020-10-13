A rapprochement between Argentina and China can lead to this

Since July there have been constant demonstrations in Buenos Aires against the agreement with China to build pig factories in Argentina. The State Department’s announcement arrived on July 6 as big news and an extraordinary figure: 9 million tons of pork would supply the Asian country.

However, with the negative reaction from civil society, the ministry began to announce that production would be 900,000 tons over a set period of four years. The pressure in the streets and the thousands of signatures the letter gathered to reject the deal resulted in the decision being postponed. The signing of the agreement is now scheduled for November.

The scenario is an ever closer relationship between Argentina and China and a growing concern from civil society, environmentalists and other experts on climate change. In this broth, a possible deal raises deeper discussions about food sovereignty and the cost of accepting investments of this kind amid the current economic crisis in the South American country.

On the other hand, China is interested in expanding pork production in other countries two years after the outbreak of African swine fever, which resulted in the slaughter of millions of pigs. In a phone call made last week, President Alberto Fernández and Chinese President Xi Jinping stepped up projects in basic sanitation, housing, connectivity, renewable energy and transportation. The presidential communiqué made no mention of the actual settlement of this conversation.

China surpasses Brazil as an Argentine trading partner

The growing interest in China in Latin America isn’t exactly new when it is known that China is one of Brazil and Argentina’s major trading partners and has a presence in several countries in the region. The relationship with Argentina, however, was particularly close: in four consecutive months, China overtook Brazil as the main trading partner.

In April alone, Argentina exported $ 509 million to China, while it exported $ 393 million to Brazil, its historic trading partner, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

While relations between the current presidents of Brazil and Argentina are not particularly friendly, the context of the pandemic can also be an aggravating factor in moving on these rankings. In addition, the markets that Argentina serves in these external relations have very different goals: While China mainly receives grain, grain and meat, Brazil imports industrial parts from the neighboring country for the manufacture of automobiles.

When signed in November, the agreement will deepen the ties of the integral strategic association founded decades ago. The exchange between countries was important in economic, cultural and academic terms. The University of Buenos Aires, the main public academic institution in Argentina, has set up a special space for the study of this relationship for two years, the Centro de Estudios Argentina-China (CEACh).

“They are actors with different specific weights in the international system,” says the director of CEACh, Ignacio Villagrán. “Argentina exports raw materials to China, mainly agricultural and food products, and imports cell phones, computers and high value added items,” he continues.

Villagrán indicates that the relationship is asymmetrical and not inferior. But that the different weights are revealed in agreements like the one currently under discussion. “The situation in Argentina is very special. With more than 40% of the population living in poverty, any type of investment is seen as a job opportunity. It is an investment, but one has to think about the conditions or circumstances under which it will happen.”

Pandemic factory

In addition to the context of the new coronavirus pandemic, the announcement of the project for the pig factories was made amid the tragic fires that have already affected 14 Argentine provinces. For more than two months there have been fires that affect swampy areas, as in Brazil.

Soledad Barruti, a journalist and researcher in the food industry, points out that the fires go hand in hand with the expansion of the agricultural frontier. As one of the main points of criticism of the possible agreement, she started a letter to stop the project with thousands of adhesions in a few hours, stressing: “This agreement with China takes us even further away from the desired food sovereignty”.

“The basic industrial farm scenario is problematic because of resources, contamination and public health,” says Barruti, including the deterioration in the living conditions of people surrounding these locations. “”[Esses lugares] You are surrounded by pests and waste deposits create toxic gases. There is great potential for viruses and pandemics to develop, “he concludes, using the example of Brazil, where a virus with pandemic potential was identified in a refrigerator.

The author, author of the books Mala leche and Mal comidos: Since the food industry is killing us (without translation in Brazil), he points out the risk of giving in to this agreement of the pig factories. “China is presenting itself as a strategic partner, it needs Argentina completely, and apparently we need dollars. In this equation, we end the last resources we have and our food sovereignty for their food security.”

Chancellor Felipe Solá wanted to comment on the agreement with China and only responded to inquiries when this report was published.

Edition: Luiza Mançano