A serious wound in a car and motorcycle collision in Esmoriz – Portugal

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a violent collision between his motorcycle and a car on the EN109 in Esmoriz around 3pm this afternoon.

The victim was taken to Feira Hospital by Esmoriz firefighters. Gaia’s rescue and resuscitation vehicle was deployed.

The Esmoriz GNR is on site and is investigating the causes of the accident.