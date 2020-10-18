A sign of hope: Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 roll off the assembly line – World

We longed and dreamed of the Covid-19 vaccine. As new cases emerge and forecasts turn increasingly black, every sign of hope is a positive sign.

The British newspaper Daily Mail published the first pictures of vaccines from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in production. In the video it is possible to see thousands of small bottles that need to be finished and later distributed worldwide.

According to The Mail, “several hundred thousand doses” of the drug have already been made at the pharmaceutical factory in Puurs, Belgium.

Once manufactured, all of these vials are stored in such a way that they are ready for global release if clinical trials prove successful and regulators deem this vaccine safe and effective.

The American giant expects to make 100 million cans available later this year – which will be distributed to multiple countries – and continues to expect 1.3 billion bottles to be made in 2021.

Pfizer works with BioNTech from Germany and is currently testing 44,000 people. Last week, the company assumed it plans to apply for US emergency approval for the vaccine in November.