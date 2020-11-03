a simple guide to following (step by step) the US elections – Executive Digest

With just a few hours to find out who will lead the United States of America (US) over the next four years, everything is still open. The polls suggest Joe Biden is the next resident of the White House, but it’s best to wait for the vote count to be sure.

For those who want to follow election night step by step, Bloomberg has developed a guide to help understand now what will happen each hour of the process that will decide whether or not Donald Trump will remain in the role of president.

7pm in the US and midnight in Portugal

When a new day begins in Portugal, election night is still to begin in the US. At this point, the polls in states like Georgia, Indiana, Kentuck, or Vermont close and the first projections appear. Georgia will be one of the most analysts’ countries, as the Democratic Party has won only three times here since 1960.

7:30 p.m. in the US and 12:30 a.m. in Portugal

The polls close in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia. According to Bloomberg, Donald Trump will have to keep the three states on his side, but only West Virginia will be guaranteed for now. The same news agency warns that no Republican candidate has won presidential elections without Ohio.

8 p.m. in the US and 1 a.m. in Portugal

Here, the early morning polls are closed in a variety of states, from Alabama to Florida, including Illinois, New Hampshire, New Jersy, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Pennsylvania is expected to be the main state at this point, although Joe Biden has stated that if he manages to win in Florida, he will have won the election.

8:30 p.m. in the US and 1:30 a.m. in Portugal

Arkansas polls are closing and it’s an ideal time to grab a bite to eat (and maybe a coffee), says Bloomberg;

9 p.m. in the US and 2 p.m. in Portugal

At this point, votes begin to count in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New York, Texas and Wyoming, among others. According to Bloomberg, Donald Trump would only have to win one of these three states if he managed to keep all the states he was victorious in in 2016 by at least 1%: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin;

10 p.m. in the US and 3 a.m. in Portugal

Iowa, Montana, Nevada and Utah also close the polls. It would be good news for both candidates to conquer the states of Iowa and Nevada, but Joe Biden seems better positioned when it comes to Iowa: he is one of the states hardest hit by Donald Trump’s war on China.

11pm in the US and 4am in Portugal

The polls also close in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washigton. At this point, more loaded cards are appearing on TVs, as well as stronger projections from the Associated Press. For example, in 2008 Barack Obama was declared the winner around that time.

1 hour in the US and 6 hours in Portugal

Only then will the polls in Alaska, the last state to vote, be closed.

November 4th and after

Even in years considered normal, counting all the ballots can take weeks, Bloomberg says. This year, for example, with the increase in postal votes, the official final result could be extended even further than usual.