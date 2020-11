A truck burning on IC3 interrupts traffic at the exit to Alcochete in the direction of Alcochete-Ponte Vasco da Gama – Portugal

A truck burning on the IC3 next to the Alcochete exit interrupted traffic in the direction of Alcochete-Ponte Vasco da Gama on Friday morning.

The Alcochete firefighters are in the field.

There are no injuries, according to a source from Setúbal’s District Relief Operations Command.