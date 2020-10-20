Abandoned baby cats in a trash can in a plastic bag in Lamego. See the pictures – Portugal

GNR rescued four kittens who were locked in a plastic bag and trash can in Lamego.

The story ended with a happy ending thanks to the intervention of the military and the help of the municipal kennel of Lamego, who posted the episode on their Facebook page.

The cats were discovered on Friday thanks to a complaint. According to the city kennel, they were contacted by the GNR at the end of the day to welcome the animals.

However, the room is not prepared to accommodate cats, which is why they have already launched a call for the adoption of animals on the social network. The kennel also received support from other institutions to respond to the challenge of saving babies, namely by donating milk.

Now the kennel is looking for houses to welcome the four kittens: “Be part of this LOVE story and help to find love for each of them,” they appeal.

