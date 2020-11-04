About 90% of the quilomboles are without a basic food basket

Quilombolas from all over Brazil have been badly hit by the new coronavirus pandemic, either due to a lack of medical help, access to prevention against Covid-19, or a lack of food sovereignty.

“What we can say at this moment is that around 90% of families do not have access to the basic guidelines for the distribution of food,” said popular lawyer for the NGO Terra de Direitos, Maíra Moreira, in an interview with Brasil de Fato.

The information was provided by the Union as part of a lawsuit pending before the Supreme Court (STF) since September to guarantee the rights of quilombolas during the pandemic.

The Fundamental Precept Failure Statement (ADPF) 742 calls for the development of a plan to combat Covid in Quilombola areas with measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on these populations.

ADPF calls for food security and sovereignty measures “with the effective availability of a larger amount of basic baskets and even the monitoring of these baskets so that they can effectively reach these families,” explains Moreira, one of the lawyers involved in the process.

ADPF is currently under the report of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, who presented the analysis of these emergency measures to the plenary. The lawyers who made the request are awaiting the manifestation of the General Prosecutor’s Office (PGR) and the recognition of the measure in the plenary session of the STF.

Brasil de Fato: What are the main difficulties that the quilombola population is currently facing and what made you decide to build this action?

Maíra Moreira: The Basic Rules (ADPF) argument 742 in the STF highlights the major difficulties facing the quilombola population in Brazil at the moment. It is worth noting that they are not even fully known and this is due to the fact that the federal government today has no oversight or planning on how to counter the pandemic in traditional quilombola areas.

So we realize that even the difficulties we already know, such as access to drinking water; Hygiene conditions in these communities; the situation of access to the territory so that there is an opportunity to create sovereignty and food security for these communities; Issues related to the accomplishment of businesses in these areas violating a number of rights during the pandemic.

We therefore understand that these and other issues are fundamental for Quilombola communities to be seen as one of the groups hardest hit by the pandemic and also in terms of its impact on Brazilian society.

So, as we put it in the Declaration on the Failure of Basic Rules, Quilombola communities are faced with a double violation of rights. They experience all the negatives and precarities that are imposed on the black population in general, but they are also exposed to specific negatives and precarities of the ethnic minority ethnic minorities in Brazilian society.

Quilombolas are mainly located in rural areas and therefore do not have access to a range of public policies, including those related to health, education and hygiene.

It is even important to emphasize that the situation of the Quilombola communities today: Territorial insecurity in the communities is one of the greatest violations currently being committed by the federal government. The number of Quilombola communities with the title is 5% and 7%.

This means that there are very few title communities. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), this is approximately 5,972 Quilombola locations, while the national coordination of articulation of parishes in the countryside and in Quilombola (Conaq) includes approximately 6,300 parishes across Brazil.

In other words, with the data from 5% to 7% of the titled communities, it means that most of them do not have full access to public policies because they do not have the effective terms to access them. Without territorial security and without the rights of these communities, it is very difficult for them to have full access to the public order hall to which they are entitled.

In the declaration on non-compliance with the Basic Law, we mainly asked for a plan to be drawn up to combat Covid in these areas. At the same time, we ask that there is also an inter-agency working group in which Quilombola communities, the representative unit of these communities at national level, participate in developing strategies and thinking about measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic in these areas.

In addition, we ask, among other things, that the traditional properties of these communities be preserved during this period and that the government refrain from continuing to create a full deletion of the data monitoring the situation of these communities with regard to access to policy, because What? What happens to the quilombola policy at the state level is that information is deleted one by one, which also hinders the possibility of mobilizing these communities.

In addition to measures of security and food sovereignty with the effective availability of a greater amount of basic baskets and even the monitoring of these baskets so that they can reach these families effectively, in addition to other measures described in the complaint.

These are the most urgent measures besides access to beds, respirators, and the ability to transfer these communities to effectively access health equipment that is not near their territory.

There is an urgent need for the federal government to restore the progressive budget in the quilombola policy, which is suffering from all kinds of budget cuts

All of this is fundamental and was part of the inquiries in this ADPF that related to efforts to collect a range of updated data on Quilombola communities and the current situation of systematic violation of their rights that the federal government has since its Choice practiced.

The difficulties in accessing public policies for family farmers already existed before the pandemic, right? How is the situation today?

The situation of access to public measures for the family farm and the traditional quilombola family farm was a target of obstacles even before the pandemic.

We currently have a land policy and therefore a policy of access to production that is carried out by this traditional quilombola farming which is very difficult for the federal government. Without territory you will not be able to produce and maintain these communities in a situation of security and food sovereignty.

For this reason, there is an urgent need for the federal government to restore the progressive budget in the quilombola policy, which has suffered from all kinds of budget cuts. The policy of regularizing the Quilombola areas has seen a budget cut of around 90%.

Quilomboles were also excluded. They are not mentioned in the multi-annual plan 2020-2023 (PPA 2020-2023) of the Brazilian state.

So this configures that we currently have a situation of consecutive attempts to delete this group. We are also seeing these obstacles tightening in 2018 in view of drastic budget cuts.

However, in 2016 we have the extinction of the Ministry of Agricultural Development and the shift from public order to regularization of the Quilombola areas and also from agrarian reform policy to the later attributions to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, which are led by Sectors Agriculture .

So we have an administrative dismantling of a state structure that is responsible for investments and the importance of the issue in the context of public policy.

This makes the process of public discussion relevant at this time and it is also important for us to deliver this rescue, since since 2016 we have noticed a reduction in the administrative framework of the public order for the regularization of quilombolas, but also with regard to the agricultural reform policy.

Do we have an estimate of the number of families who may be without food to support themselves?

In fact, we have an estimate of how many have received a basket of basic food based on the documents submitted by the Union as part of the policy statement. What we can say right now is that around 90% of families do not have access to basic food distribution guidelines.

In other words, that right is being denied – which is one of the most emerging measures at this moment of the pandemic. This is information contained in documents filed by the government. Very few families have actually accessed these simple baskets.

For example, the government is presenting this documentation as if the numbers presented were a victory. We understand that it is not so. Indeed, this is evidence of the inadequacy and unwillingness of this federal government to take any effective protective measure for these communities.

What is the progress of the action? Have you made any progress

At this moment the lawsuit is waiting for an entry on the agenda for the judgment of the plenary. The urgent actions that we have asked for as part of this action have not yet been analyzed.

Minister Marco Aurélio Mello is the rapporteur and has presented the analysis of these emergency measures to the plenary. At the moment we are waiting for the manifestation of the General Prosecutor’s Office (PGR) and also for this item on the agenda so that we can effectively carry out the assessment of the requested emergency measures by the STF plenary.

What we are also seeing is a broad participation of civil society in this assertion, in so far as due to the procedural and participation modality Amicus Curiae – a legal object that provides the Court of Justice with additional information with experience, facts, quotations and legal articles before the Court decision is made.

Organizations therefore support the judicial discussion of these violations practiced by the federal government and refer to the Federal Police (DPF), a series of very relevant information.

What are the results you are hoping for with this move?

We hope that the STF can actually react sensitively to the demand made by the National Coordination for the Coordination of Black Rural Quilombola Communities and by the opposition parties so that the emergency measures are appreciated and that these communities make it, even if belatedly Measures needed to protect the pandemic and its impact on traditional areas.

So that they can experience a moment of restoration of those adversities that were global, but for them three times the weight of difficulties and violations during this time.

