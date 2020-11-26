AC / DC with the most successful album earlier this year

They are indestructible, very successful and fantastic. The hard rock AC / DC icons counter the Corona deceleration with a lot of power.

Baden-Baden (dpa) – Australian hard rock band AC / DC is almost half a century old, but it does not lack power: with “Power Up” the musicians around Brian Johnson and Angus Young have the beginning of the album by most successful established in Germany this year.

And the same goes for Austria and Switzerland, as GfK Entertainment announced. All in all, the album, released on November 13, sold nearly 180,000 copies in seven days.

In Germany the band, founded in 1973, celebrated their sixth number one career record. With “Power Up”, according to GfK Entertainment, he also had the most successful launch week for an international Metallica act (“Hardwired … To Self-Destruct”) four years ago.