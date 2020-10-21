Access Control Market 2025 By World with Top Key Players Like Gemalto N.V., Honeywell Security Group, Siemens Building Technologies

Market Study Report Provides A Detailed Overview of Access Control Market with Respect to The Pivotal Drivers Influencing the Revenue Graph of This Business Sphere. The Current Trends of Access Control Market in Conjunction with The Geographical Landscape, Demand Spectrum, Remuneration Scale, And Growth Graph of This Vertical Have Also Been Included In This Report.

Over the past years, the security industry has been dramatically changing. Moreover, access control is the fastest growing segment in the physical security industry. This is also attributable to the transformation from closed traditional proprietary solutions to the open IP solutions, thus developing enhancements in the performance of products and management. Presently, the access control solutions are increasingly being integrated for including other services and systems. Further, the increase in building automation and smart homes is opportunistic for the access control market. Many of the companies such as Gemalto, IDEMIA, IDEX Biometrics, and others are expanding and exploring ways for authenticating an individual using biometric-related information.

Request a sample of this premium report titled Access Control Market to 2025 at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2095638?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=Ram

The global access control market is anticipated accounted to US$ 6.05 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 16.66 Bn by 2025.

The top companies operating in the field of access control market include Gemalto N.V., Honeywell Security Group, Siemens Building Technologies, ASSA ABLOY AB, NEC Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, AMAG Technology, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Gallagher Group Ltd., and Identiv, Inc. among others. Various other companies operating in the access control market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the access control market to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

Access control systems are the systems that perform authorization, identification, authentication, access approval, and accountability of individuals via login credentials, which includes biometric scans, passwords, personal identification numbers (PINs), and physical or electronic keys.

With some advance access control products, risk in security breaches rises including the underground hacking of fingerprints to extract valuable information from the confidential documents. This poses a significant need for federal organizations to deploy better access control products to address these threats. With the help of government initiatives in the area of the safe & secure city to protect infrastructure facility, physical plant, buildings, people, Individual facilities, and complete metropolitan areas, demand for access control is expected to boost. Owing to the fact, the Governments of the countries is also looking forward to taking more initiatives to deploy video surveillance cameras in public places as well to maintain law and order, and minimize the crime rates.

The population of US has a leverage of high standard of living as it is a developed economy. The spending level of individuals is high due to high per capita income of the country. This results in adoption of more facilities such as use of video surveillance cameras, locks in the commercial and residential areas. The high disposable income will further result in rising need for video surveillance systems in the country thus, influencing the growth for access control market as well. High living standard and growing concern for safety among the individuals, enterprises, and industries is anticipated to accelerate the access control market.

The U.S. dominates the North America access control market. Rise in concerns regarding the increase in crime rates has driven the access control market in the country. Further, the growth in security measures has led to the development of technologically advanced solutions.

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report titled Access Control Market at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/2095638?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=Ram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 13

KEY TAKEAWAYS 14 ACCESS CONTROL MARKET LANDSCAPE 16

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 16

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 17

3.2.1 Global Access control Market – By Type 19

3.2.2 Global Access control Market – By Application 19

3.2.3 Global Access control Market – By Geography 19

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 21

3.3.1 North America – Pest Analysis 21

3.3.2 Europe – Pest Analysis 23

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – Pest Analysis 25

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis 27

3.3.5 South America – Pest Analysis 29

ACCESS CONTROL MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 31

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 31

4.1.1 Increasing security concerns 31

4.1.2 Increase in need for holistic security at hardware level 31

4.1.3 Rise in demand for interconnected systems 32

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 32

4.2.1 High cost of ownership 32

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 32

4.3.1 Increasing demand from emerging economies 32

4.3.2 Rise in demand from the residential sector 33

4.4 FUTURE TREND 33

4.4.1 Proliferation of IoT and connected devices 33

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT 34

ACCESS CONTROL – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 35

5.1 GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL MARKET OVERVIEW 35

5.2 GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL MARKET FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 36

ACCESS CONTROL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST TO 2025 – TYPE 37

6.1 OVERVIEW 37

6.2 GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL MARKET BREAKDOWN, BY TYPE, 2017 & 2025 37

6.3 HARDWARE MARKET 38

6.3.1 Overview 38

6.3.2 Hardware Market Forecast and Analysis 38

6.3.3 Global Hardware Market Breakdown, By Sub-Type, 2017 & 2025 39

6.3.3.1 Readers 40

6.3.3.2 Electronic Locks Hardware 41

6.3.3.3 Others 41

6.4 SOFTWARE MARKET 42

6.4.1 Overview 42

6.4.2 Software Market Forecast and Analysis 42

6.5 SERVICES MARKET 44

6.5.1 Overview 44

6.5.2 Services Market Forecast and Analysis 44

ACCESS CONTROL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST TO 2025 – APPLICATION 45

7.1 OVERVIEW 45

7.2 GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL MARKET BREAKDOWN, BY APPLICATION, 2017 & 2025 45

7.3 BFSI MARKET 46

7.3.1 Overview 46

7.3.2 BFSI Market Forecast and Analysis 46

7.4 RESIDENTIAL MARKET 47

7.4.1 Overview 47

7.4.2 Residential Market Forecast and Analysis 47

7.5 COMMERCIAL MARKET 48

7.5.1 Overview 48

7.5.2 Commercial Market Forecast and Analysis 48

7.6 HEALTHCARE MARKET 49

7.6.1 Overview 49

7.6.2 Healthcare Market Forecast and Analysis 49

7.7 GOVERNMENT & TRANSPORTATION MARKET 50

7.7.1 Overview 50

7.7.2 Government & Transportation Market Forecast and Analysis 50

7.8 OTHERS (EDUCATION, MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIAL) 51

7.8.1 Overview 51

7.8.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis 51

ACCESS CONTROL MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 52 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 83

9.1 MARKET INITIATIVE 83

9.2 NEW DEVELOPMENT 85

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 86

10.1 COMPETITIVE PRODUCT MAPPING 86

10.2 MARKET POSITIONING – GLOBAL TOP 5 PLAYERS RANKING 87

GLOBAL ACCESS CONTROL – COMPANY PROFILES 88 APPENDIX

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog