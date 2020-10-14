According to Bolsonaro, the Covid-19 pandemic was “oversized” – World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called the Covid-19 pandemic “oversized” on Wednesday, which killed nearly 151,000 people in Brazil and infected more than five million in the South American country.

“We entered 2020 and we had the problem of the pandemic, which as far as I know was oversized. From the beginning I said that we had two problems ahead of us: the problem of the virus and unemployment, and that they share the same responsibility should be dealt with … at the same time, “said Bolsonaro, quoted by the newspaper O Globo, during an event organized by the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan).

“If we and part of the business community had started the ‘stay at home’ wave that will see the economy issue later, we would certainly be in a very complicated situation right now,” added the representative who has been since the beginning of Die Pandemic turned out to be one of the most skeptical heads of state in the world about the severity of Covid-19.