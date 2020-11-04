According to FT – Executive Digest, the Lisbon MBA Executive is one of the best in the world

The Lisbon MBA, a joint program by Católica-Lisbon and Nova SBE in collaboration with MIT Sloan, is one of the top 100 Executive MBA programs in the world.

The Lisbon MBA Executive Program was ranked among the 50 best in Europe in the Financial Times 2020 EMBA ranking (42nd place). It is also the only Executive MBA program in Portugal that is part of this ranking.

Among the main analysis points, it should be emphasized that the program scores well in terms of the criteria of salary development and corporate social responsibility. According to the Financial Times, the Lisbon MBA executive program is showing a 50% pay rise three years after it ends, with an average annual salary of $ 114,860 in the top 25 in Europe on corporate social responsibility (CSR)) which in the content of the program reflects the growing importance of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.