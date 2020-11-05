According to the Minister of Infrastructure – Economy, the pandemic enables a strategic environmental assessment of Montijo Airport to be taken into account

Infrastructure and Housing Minister Pedro Nuno Santos said this Wednesday that the crisis caused by the pandemic had given the government time to consider the possibility of a strategic environmental assessment at the new Montijo airport.

During a hearing in Parliament, as part of the discussion on the specialty of the state budget for 2021 (OE2021) and in response to PAN’s Deputy Inês Sousa Real, the Minister stressed that the capacity of Humberto Airport before the Covid-19 pandemic was Delgado Lisbon was “exhausted” and “many flights” were refused, resulting in lost revenue for various sectors of the economy.

“The urgency meant we didn’t waste any more time expanding Lisbon airport capacity,” continued Pedro Nuno Santos.

“”[Agora]We are not unaware that the pandemic, which does not eliminate the need to increase airport capacity as we recover in a few years, gives us time to think about the possibility of a strategic environmental assessment, “said the minister.

Several environmental organizations have argued that the process for the new Lisbon airport needs to be assessed as part of a strategic environmental assessment which considers several possible options.

Also asked by the PAN MP for the opening of the government to receive his party’s proposal to create a carbon tax of two euros for the environmental fund and for the railways during the discussion in the field, the minister said he was available to discuss the issue.

“We are available to talk to you about decarbonisation policy,” replied Pedro Nuno Santos to the MP for PAN, a party that abstained from the general vote on the OE2021 proposal, thereby helping to approve it.

Pedro Nuno Santos had previously indicated that the government was “available” to “find ways in which the aviation sector can contribute to a more sustainable future when there are no alternatives in terms of energy sources”.