According to the study, air pollution can increase the risk of death from Covid-19 by up to 10% – Executive Digest

According to the study, air pollution can increase the risk of death from Covid-19 by up to 10%

The authors of a study published in the journal Science Advances found a correlation between exposure to polluted air and an increase in mortality of about 10% in people infected with the new coronavirus.

The research, based on records analyzed in more than 3,000 cities across the United States, reiterates that it is becoming increasingly clear that poor urban air quality is a factor that increases mortality and the risk of the pandemic.

Scientists are aware that air pollution makes influenza and other lung diseases worse. “It is therefore not surprising that the air in the air is polluted by particles less than 2.5 micrometers in size [milésima parte do milímetro] Increase the risk of death from Covid-19, ”explains Jeremy Jackson, Associate Researcher at the American Museum of Natural History in New York and co-author of the study.

“Studying how environmental factors that can be altered by human activity make symptoms of diseases like Covid-19 more severe and increase the risk of mortality is critical to guidelines and behaviors to minimize the associated mortality pandemic,” said Xiao Wu , Professor of Biostatistics at the Harvard School of Public Health (Boston, USA) and first signatory of the article.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe had previously stated that “air pollution is likely to be a contributor to the health burden caused by covid-19”.

The number of studies on the link between pollution and the severity of Covid-19 cases is increasing and becoming clearer.