Acne Medication Market 2020 – Future Demand Analysis and Emerging Trends to 2024

Global acne medication market size is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace owing to rising concern for facial aesthetics and high incidences of skin infections or acne with increased severity. Likewise, growing concerns regarding the physical appearances among large populations, especially in Latin America, will further augment the industry growth. For instance, 61% of Brazilian consider physical appearance as the major factor that positively impacts social success.

By product, the azelaic acid segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% through 2024. This segmental growth can be credited to rising cases of mild to moderate acne vulgaris. Myriad benefits displayed by the usage of this product include reduction of acne blemishes, inflammation & pore blockages and improvement of the post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. These high product benefits will drive the overall acne medication market growth in the coming years.

With respect to the formulation, topical acne medication dominated the market share in the year 2017 and was valued at more than USD 2.91 billion. An increase in the use of these medications with an aim to treat moderate level acne issues will propel the sale of topical acne products like gels and creams that comprise of salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide as well as antibiotics.

Over the counter acne medication held a majority stake in the year 2017 and garnered revenues worth USD 2.42 billion during the year 2017. As per a study, currently, there are various OTC acne treatment products or drugs available in the market today as compared to what was available earlier.

Latin America has witnessed a rise in the concern among people regarding facial aesthetics which has eventually amplified the demand for acne medication products. As per reliable sources, nearly 61% of the people in Brazil feel that physical appearance or facial aesthetics is a major factor behind social success. Rising concern among the people in LATAM regarding their physical appearance will support growth in the acne medication industry over time.

The global acne medication market comprises of companies such as Bayer Healthcare, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Galderma, Allergan, and Johnson & Johnson, among others. These firms are mainly focusing on strengthening their market position and enhancing their product portfolio to gain a competitive advantage over rivals through varied strategies such as M&A and new product launches.

