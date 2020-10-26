Acoustic Microscopy Market Emerging Trends, Growth and New Technologies Research By 2027 major key companies profiled like Accurex Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,EAG Laboratories,Hitachi, Ltd.,Insight K.K.,IP-holding GmbH

Acoustic microscopy is a procedure for micro structuring of non-transparent solids or biological materials. Acoustic microscopy has a very-high frequency of ultrasound and is utilized in non-destructive testing, failure analysis, quality control. Acoustic microscopy offers inspection of printed optical devices, circuit boards, and other electronic devices. Acoustic microscopy has a wide range of applications in different industrial verticals such as semiconductor, material science, life science, nanotechnology, and others.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Accurex Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

2. EAG Laboratories

3. Hitachi, Ltd.

4. Insight K.K.

5. IP-holding GmbH

6. MuAnalysis Inc

7. National Technical Systems, Inc.

8. OKOS SOLUTIONS, LLC

9. PVA TePla AG

10. Sonix Inc.

The rising safety regulations by governments and international bodies and increasing demand for various end-user industries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the acoustic microscopy market. Moreover, an increase in funding for R&D in microscopy is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the acoustic microscopy market.

The global acoustic microscopy market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, industry vertical. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as microscopes, accessories & software, services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as non-destructive testing, failure analysis, product reliability testing/quality control, others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as semiconductor, life science, material science, nanotechnology, others.

Acoustic Microscopy Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

