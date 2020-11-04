Actor Dietrich Adam dies

Dietrich Adams’ television roles were varied, either as the boss of “Fürstenhof” or in the film “Inga Lindström”. Now the actor will still be seen on television after his death.

Berlin (dpa) – She starred in the ARD series “Storm of Love” for many years and has played many other television roles. Dietrich Adam has been an integral part of the television world in Germany for decades. He died on Monday at the age of 67 in Berlin, his management announced Wednesday at the request of the dpa. His death was also announced on his Instagram profile.

Shooting of a love movie of “Inga Lindström” in which Adam had a role was only completed last month, ZDF told dpa. It is still unclear when the film will air. A broadcast date has not yet been set.

The tall, gray-haired actor has appeared in numerous TV series and films of various genres in his professional career, from “crime scene” to romantic films. It is known to many from the ARD “Storm of Love” series, which revolves around love, friendship, power and intrigue in a five-star hotel in a fictional location in Upper Bavaria.

He participated in it between 2013 and 2017: Adam played the co-owner of the hotel “Fürstenhof” Friedrich Stahl. The first mentioned him in 2017 about his departure at the time: “When the wind blows, a sailor has to go out again to experience new adventures. I left for new shores with one eye that laughs and one that cries “.

Then Adam, who had completed an apprenticeship at the University of Music and Theater in Hanover, made love and family movies, for example. He recently played on the ZDF series “Tonio and Julia”, and the last episode of the series was shown in October.

There have been condolences for Adam’s death on Twitter. Production company Bavaria Fiction, which is also responsible for “Storm of Love”, tweeted: “It was with dismay that we learned of the death of our esteemed colleague Dietrich Adam.” In the next course: “Our thoughts are with his family”.