Actor Rafael Miguel’s murderer arrested after more than a fleeting year in Brazil – World

The man who is accused of murdering the then 22-year-old Brazilian actor Rafael Miguel and the boy’s parents, João Alcísio Miguel (52) and Míriam Selma Miguel (50), at close range and in cold blood in June 2019, was murdered in São Paulo Paulo arrested this Wednesday in northern Paraná state in southern Brazil. Paulo Cupertino Matias had been on the run for a year and four months and was one of the most wanted criminals in Brazil.

Cupertino’s arrest came two days after police discovered the new identity he was wearing and made it available to the press. Probably following an anonymous tip from someone who recognized him after the identity pictures were published, he was found and arrested.

Paulo Cupertino Matias, viewed as a violent man by his family and neighbors, killed Rafael Miguel and the actor’s parents at the door of the house he lived in, in southern São Paulo. In no way did he accept his daughter’s relationship with the actor, and that day when Rafael Miguel and his parents arrived at his door to try to speak and get him to accept the relationship, Cupertino suddenly brandished a gun When he wanted to hear someone, he shot 13 shots at the young man, his father and his mother, who died on the spot.

Paulo Cupertino Matias showed boldness and went to a registry office in the south of the country. He managed to legally obtain new documents with a different name and tax number. He then went to a small town in the interior of Paraná, Jataízinho, presented a fake birth certificate with a different name and thus received a new identity, which was only discovered on Monday.

The crime shocked Brazil in 2019 and had an immense impact on both the brutality and notoriety of Rafael Miguel. Rafael Miguel began playing television roles as a child, and that was in advertising. He then followed his career in soap operas, including TV Globo.