Actor Sean Connery, the eternal James Bond dies – world

Scottish actor Sean Connery, who brought to life the famous character James Bond, died at the age of 90, according to the BBC.

Sean Connery was born on August 25, 1930 in Edinburgh, Great Britain.

In 1962 he made his debut with James Bond, the character who catapulted him to fame. He was the first actor to take on the role in the cinema and appeared in seven of the films in the 007 saga.

Other films by Sir Sean Connery were “The Hunt for Red October”, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”, “The Rock” and “The Name of the Rose”.

In 1987 he received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the film ‘Os Untouchables’.