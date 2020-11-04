Actress Cláudia Vieira and little daughter infected with Covid-19 Society

Actress Cláudia Vieira announced this Wednesday that she had tested positive for Covid-19. “After our contact with a positive case from someone who is part of our daily life, we were isolated. After getting the results, João, Caetana and I also tested positive for Covid-19.

We are fine, we are monitored and comply with the DGS guidelines, “wrote the actress on Instagram.

“United, in our bubble of love!” He added.

The actress announced on social media yesterday that she is in prophylactic isolation after contacting an infected patient.