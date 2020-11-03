Adolescents and women are twice as likely to be depressed and anxious during childbirth – wellness and nutrition

Women and young people were twice as likely to be depressed and anxious while in prison to end the Covid-19 pandemic in Portugal, preliminary data from a study this Tuesday showed.

In an interview with Lusa, the person responsible for the study in Portugal said that depressive symptoms were more likely to occur in “women and people who are dissatisfied with their health and economic income” and who are described as “unpiritual”, to which young people are added. in the case of anxiety.

“Depressive symptoms and general anxiety are more common in women, twice as common as men. The younger they are, the more likely it is that they are twice as common as the rest of the population,” said Helena José.

The international study of the effects of containment on mental health, coordinated in Portugal by researchers from the University of Algarve, is based on surveys carried out in May among a total of 918 people between the ages of 15 and 80 who were in mainland Portugal live and live islands.

The data appear to show that age and marriage are “protective factors,” with the possibility that life experience can create “some resilience” to adversity as well as living together, the researcher said.

“The younger they are, the more anxious they are, and women pile up: they are more depressed and anxious,” he said.

One data that seems to have surprised the researchers was an expected increase in alcohol consumption, but it was “below expectations,” added Helena José.

Since the final results of this first sample will be known in three weeks, there are still some “relationships and lessons” the team wants to remove from the correlation between the data it has collected.

The aim, he stressed, is to provide a further look at the reality, namely “the impact on different health professionals,” a segment in which the study includes a “sizeable sample”.

Within a few days, the second part of the study will begin, collecting new data to compare with that collected in May to “understand what happened in this final period of the pandemic”.

Of the 918 respondents, 42% were married and more than 70% were women. The majority (35.8%) of the married people reported symptoms of depression, but also general anxiety states (20%).

Most of the people were Portuguese, 85% had no family or friends with Covid-19, and 377 were health professionals, including 280 nurses.

Approximately 38% of respondents were teleworkers and 17.6% continued to work at the same time.

Of those surveyed, 56.3% did not engage in physical activity during delivery and 85.6% did not use health services.

In addition, 55% of the respondents did not consume alcoholic beverages, but 16.6% increased their beverage consumption.

The study also includes researchers from the University of Évora, the Higher School of Health of the Polytechnic Institute of Leiria and Brazilian universities.