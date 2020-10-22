Adult Trampoline Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Skywalker, Airzone, Vuly, Domijump, Stamina Products

Adult Trampoline is a strong fabric sheet connected by springs to a frame, used as a springboard and landing area in doing acrobatic or gymnastic exercises. This are gaining high attention due to the awareness among the consumer regarding it advantages. Factors like rise in consumer disposable income is driving the market. while the set up cost required for trampoline park is too high which is challenging the market growth.

AMA Latest publication of the “Global Adult Trampoline” examines the market for Adult Trampoline and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Global Adult Trampoline, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

List of players profiled in this report:

Pure Fun

Skywalker, Airzone, Vuly, Domijump, Stamina Products, Inc, Jumpking, JumpSport Inc, Sportspower LTD

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

Market Driver:

Increasing consumer awareness towards fitness and outdoor activities coupled with the rise in consumer disposable income in the developed region is driving the market of adult trampoline product

Market Trends:

Rapidly evolved to resemble more of a family entertainment center (FEC) model

Market Opportunities:

Growing number of trampoline coupled with enriched raw material which are used to improve the product property

Adult Trampoline Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2014-2025) Adult Trampoline Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2014-2025) Adult Trampoline Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2014-2025) Adult Trampoline Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2025) Adult Trampoline Competitive Situation and Current (COVID) Scenario Analysis Global Adult Trampoline Manufacturing Cost Analysis

