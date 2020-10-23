Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Recent Trends,Market Growth,Top Manufacturers Analysis,Business Opportunities and Demand

3 major factors augmenting ADAS market trends worldwide

Nowadays, vehicles have become integral part of our lives. With the rise in purchasing power of working-class and increased numbers of vehicles on road, the raised safety concerns of the driver and vehicle has paved the way for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). To ensure vehicle safety, government has introduced various rules, regulations and encouraged the integration of advanced safety systems into vehicles.

For using enhanced safety applications, various research and development processes are underway. The consolidation of advanced technology such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), that will drive ADAS improvements. And according to a new research report published by Global Market Insights, Inc, the advanced driver assistance system market size is expected to exceed US$60 billion by 2026 in terms of yearly remunerations, which was valued at over US$35 billion in 2019.

Rising vehicle safety concerns will drive ADAS adoption

To enable real-time monitoring and vehicle safety, continuous efforts are being made to develop new and advanced safety solutions. The introduction of these highly accurate advanced technologies in ADAS systems will eliminate the chances of missed detection and false alarm. Market share of forward collision systems was 5% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$3.5 billion by 2026.

To minimize accidents, these systems are designed to detect a forthcoming strike and alarm the driver of possible collisions. To prevent from serious vehicle accidents, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has consolidated automatic emergency braking system into its New Car Assessment Program. These devices are highly integrated with vehicles to enable automatic and semi-automatic control system.

Increasing vehicle safety regulations and standards globally will influence the ADAS industry trends in the coming years. To leverage competitive advantage, various companies form strategic agreements while introducing advanced technologies in the market. For an instance, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. bought Mapper.ai in July 2019 in a view to integrate mapping and localization software into its ADAS applications.

Technological advantages of modern safety solutions

With the rise in demand for semi-automatic and automatic vehicles that are fully equipped with advanced technology, detecting any obstruction near the vehicle such as cars, cyclists and pedestrians is possible with LiDAR technology. The segment is expected to rise at nearly 10% CGAR from 2020 to 2026. The laser-based sensors create a 3D model of surroundings near the vehicle and helps in taking quick decision prior to any kind of collision.

Companies are involved in the continuous development of newly launched LiDAR system for autonomous vehicles, propelling potential growth for ADAS providers. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. in January 2020, announced the introduction of its brand-new “Velabit” for ADAS systems and autonomous vehicles and 3D LiDAR technology. To deal with the accident caused by over-speeding of the vehicles, various steps are being taken to authorize the consolidation of automated barking technologies and speed limiters.

Several industry manufacturers are enhancing the R&D procedures to introduce new innovative safety solutions to deal with the growing demand from HCV segment. In July 2019, Peloton introduced its new automated solution that includes radar-based braking system to upgrade fuel efficiency and safety of truck drivers.

U.S. to emerge as one of the biggest ADAS markets

In 2019, ADAS market share in North America was around 30% with growing awareness about advanced vehicle safety systems and luxury features such as self-driving technology, infotainment. The U.S., which is the home of major automobile companies such as Volvo, Fiat Chrysler and Ford, is adopting these latest advanced technologies, and creating a huge product demand for ADAS solutions.

To take technological advantage and expand their businesses, major automobile companies are involved in creating and innovating new product range. For an example, in February 2020, Continental AG announced their expansion of production capacity for ADAS system and RADAR sensors by constructing a new plant in Texas, U.S.

Some major industry players developing and providing advanced driver assistance solutions are Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Bosch Group, Autoliv, Inc., Valeo SA., Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, and Texas Instruments. The outcome of technological enhancements encompass accurate data and information to identify and eliminates problems.