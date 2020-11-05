Advanced Wound Care Market 2020 Growth Analysis: Smith and Nephew, 3M, Medline Industries, Inc. , Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group PLC, Organogenesis Inc., Coloplast Group

This advanced wound care market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure in Asia-Pacific are the major factors for the advanced wound care market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Smith and Nephew, 3M, Medline Industries, Inc. , Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group PLC, Organogenesis Inc., Coloplast Group, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., MEDTRONIC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, PAUL HARTMANN Limited, Cardinal Health, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, MiMedx, Advancis Medical UK, Hollister Incorporated, Zimmer Biomet, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Baxter and others. Advanced wound care market share data is available for countrywide in Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippine and rest of Asia-Pacific separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market by Product Type (Dressing, Therapy Devices, Biologics, Others), Type of Dressing (Primary, Secondary), Wound Type (Surgical wounds, Ulcers, Trauma wounds, Burns, Others), End User (Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Community Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), By Country (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Increasing geriatric population in Asia region with high disease cases is the major factor to grow the market. In Some countries Asia-Pacific have good healthcare expenditure on health measures. Due to this, the market scenario in these countries such as Japan, China and others helping the market to grow. For instance, healthcare expenditure per capita in PPP in Japan has increased from 2015 to 2016 i.e. from 4.436 USD per capita in PPP.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market Scope and Market Size

Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market is segmented of the basis of product type, therapy devices, type of dressings, wound type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on the product type, Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market is classified into dressing, biologic and therapy device, others. Dressing segment is dominating due to its higher usage and benefits such as fast healing and hence its demand in market is increasing. Increase in demand for these products leads the manufacturer to manufacture more products in market hence they are launching products for the treatment of wound related diseases. For instance, In 2015, Mundipharma has introduced their product called Medifoam in China. The main aim of the company to expand their innovative moist wound dressing product’s reaches in East Asia and South East Asia.

Based on the type of dressings, Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market is classified into primary and secondary. Primary type of dressing segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific advance wound care market because it is considered to be the first step in wound treatment as well as plays an important role in wound management. After primary wound dressing, secondary type is done to cover the wound.

Based on the wound type, Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market is classified into Surgical wounds, Ulcers, Trauma wounds, Burns, Others. Surgical wound segment is dominating the market as well as growing with the highest CAGR due to rising cases of the surgical wounds amongst the people worldwide. In 2018, an article published by Nippon Communications Foundation, it has been observed that according to survey on national health and nutrition conducted by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, More than 10 million Japanese suffer from diabetes. Diabetes patients require advanced wound care solutions as it has the capacity to heal the wound with less pain and high healing capacity. Hence it may help the market to grow.

Based on the end user, Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market is classified into hospitals, wound care centers, ambulatory centers, home healthcare, clinics and community healthcare. The hospital segment holds maximum market share as higher number of patients prefer to visit hospitals for different cases such as surgical wound, burns, ulcers and others. However, wound care center segment is growing with highest growth rate because of the availability of better facility and treatment of patient for wounds. In January 2019, according to an article published in NCBI, approximately 1323 burn patients were admitted to the burn center for the treatment burn in West China Hospital between 2011 and 2016. This may increase in future time which may lead China to grow the market.

Based on the distribution channel, Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market is classified into direct tenders and retail. The direct tender segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market and is growing with the highest CAGR as majority of the products related to advanced wound care is directly distributed to various places such as hospitals, wound care centre and others.

Advanced Wound Care Market Country Level Analysis

Advanced wound care Market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by product type, therapy devices, type of dressings, wound type, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the advanced wound care market report are Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippine and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market is also accounting healthy market share due to high surgical procedures is performed and during these procedures, there are chances of wound may form in some patients especially in diabetic patients. For instance, in March 2016, according to AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION, over 60.0% of the people are suffering from diabetes in Asia. Increases in the prevalence of diabetes have occurred in developing countries in Asia which may lead to grow the market as increase in awareness regarding the treatment is taking place and more people are concern about their health and visiting hospitals for proper treatment.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration

Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical and pharmaceutical industry with advanced wound product sales, therapy devices sales, impact of technological development in devices and dressings and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the advanced wound care market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Advanced Wound Care Market Share Analysis

Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, geographical presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care market

For instance,

In February 2019, Acelity subsidiary KCI has launched its Abthera open abdomen negative pressure therapy system in Japan. Launching this product in Japan is helpful for the company as Japan is one of the largest healthcare markets and launching this product in market fulfilled a significant unmet need, allowing us to better support clinicians

Partnership, expansion and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for advanced wound care products for the welfare of the patients

Customization Available: Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market

