Advanced Wound Care Market Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Advanced wound care market is projected to attain remarkable growth on account of increasing occurrence of chronic diseases and a rise in cases of physical injuries worldwide. Growing prevalence of patients with chronic and acute injuries have driven the need for advanced wound care products and services.

Rising number of research and development activities has encouraged industry players to develop better and innovative products that have enhanced functionality. Citing an instance, Hartmann released the Hydroclean Plus wound dressing which comes with a new rinsing-absorption mechanism that promotes autolytic removal of damaged tissue, thus healing wound more quickly.

A pivotal factor that would contribute substantially to the demand for advanced wound care is the increasing rate of the geriatric population around the world. According to the World Population Prospects, the number of older adults aged 60 years and above is expected to double by 2050 from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050. Likewise, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) claims that over 25% of the population aged 65 within the United States suffer from diabetics. The geriatric population is invariably linked to reduced functional status and high risk of institutionalization, and they are also more receptive to complications including both chronic microvascular and cardiovascular complications.

Wound dressings, encompassing myriad dressing techniques such as hydrogel dressings, foam dressings, antimicrobial dressings, and the like, form a pivotal part of the product landscape of advanced wound care market. This is primarily on account of the plethora of dressing styles available that can be individually scrutinized and used for numerous types of wounds such as venous ulcers, open wounds, burns, stalled wounds, necrotic wounds, and broken skin.

Europe is regarded as a promising ground for advanced wound care companies and is predicted to register a 5% growth over the forecast timeline. Countries like UK, France and Germany are said to represent a major portion of the Europe market, while nations like Netherland, Spain, Austria, and Belgium are set to register noteworthy CAGR within by end of the analysis period.

Companies operating in the advanced wound care market are constantly implementing both organic and inorganic business strategies like new product launch, acquisitions and partnerships to improve their market presence. Taking August 2020 for instance, One Equity Partners announced that it has acquired prominent advanced wound care, urology and ostomy service provider, American Medical Technologies (AMT). This acquisition would help AMT to extend its value-added services to skilled nursing institutions.

