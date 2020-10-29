Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

Selbyville, Delaware As per the report titled ‘Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Analysis By Type, By Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), By End-User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecasts (2018-2023)’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global advanced wound care market is slated to register a growth rate of 5.48% over 2018-2023.

On account of rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, increasing geriatric, obese and diabetic population, escalating surgical procedures, and swelling demand for bio-actives and external wound therapy devices, global advanced wound care market is subjected to witness momentous growth in the ensuing years. Additionally, high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer, pressure ulcer and venous ulcer along with widespread adoption of advanced wound care products are anticipated to enhance the market scenario.

Based on product type, the advanced wound care segment is slated to dominate the market during the analysis timeframe. Furthermore, based on end-user spectrum, hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest fragment of the market during the analysis timeframe.

Based on regional landscape, North America held the largest market share in 2017 owing to the presence of extensive number of patient base.

Major companies operating in global advanced wound care market are Medtronic, Smith & Nephew Plc, Coloplast, Acelity, 3M, ConvaTec, BSN Medical GmbH, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Alliqua Bio-Medical, and Advanced Medical Solutions among others.

