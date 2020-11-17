Aerial Imaging Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

A slew of advancements in geospatial technology has been instrumental in adding impetus to aerial imaging market lately, to such as extent that government organizations to commercial businesses, have now found ways to utilize the technology to their own advantage. Hurricane Harvey is one of the most iconic examples that demonstrates the progress of aerial imaging industry. The prompt intervention of EagleView Technologies had then restored some relief to the hurricane affected victims, while simultaneously increasing the popularity of aerial imaging.

Elaborating further, when Harvey flooded Texas and Louisiana with 27 trillion gallons of water in 2017, it turned out to be one of the most devastating natural disasters in the US history. Besides, it also happened to be one of the most expensive catastrophes which cost approximately $190 billion.

Increasing availability of affordable aerial imaging solutions such as drones or UAVs across emerging economies could accelerate the demand for aerial imaging solutions in the Asia Pacific. Reports suggest that the aerial imaging market of Asia Pacific could register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 16% within the projected timeline.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Aerial Imaging Market. They are as follows:

3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airobotics, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED, Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, DJI, DroneDeploy, Eagle View Technologies, Inc., Fugro N.V., GeoVantage, Inc., Getmapping PLC, Global UAV Technologies, Google Inc., Hoverfly Technologies, Inc., Kucera International Inc., Landiscor Aerial Information, Nearmap Ltd., NRC Group ASA, PrecisionHawk, senseFly (Parrot Group), Yuneec International

North America has been one of the early adopters of advanced aerial imaging systems. The technology is majorly used to monitor and seek ways to enhance productivity in the agricultural sector. Estimates suggest that the region could record a major market share, almost 42%, within the forecast timeframe. Governments in the region have been pouring huge investments in drone technologies to strengthen the defense and military operations.

Shifting preference of U.S. farmers toward new-age precision agriculture techniques could enhance the adoption of aerial photography in the country. The United States also houses the USGS (Geological Survey Woods) Hole Coastal and Marine Science Center that offers aerial imaging solutions and UAS services to researchers and scientists.

