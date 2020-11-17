Aerogel Insulation Market to 2025 – Growth Statistics and Opportunities Outlook

Prompted by the efficiency of aerogel products in reducing power consumption and their ability to boost sustainability across a rapidly expanding business vertical, the aerogel insulation market is projected to accrue over $950 million from the building and construction segment.

In a nutshell, fueled by the growing adoption in aircrafts and crucial applications in the construction sector, the aerogel insulation market is anticipated to experience substantial demand over the next few years. Reports estimate that the global aerogel insulation industry valuation would exceed the $2.5 billion renumeration mark by 2025.

According to Aerogel Technologies, by replacing approximately 10% of the plastics utilized in a Boeing 737, aerogel insulation could save an airline company such as Southwest approximately $500 million to $1 billion annually in fuel costs alone. Evidently, the aviation industry will account for a sizable chunk of the aerogel insulation market revenues in the imminent future.

Seemingly, NASA has long been using the material in its space exploration programs, with the most prominent example being its incorporation in the Mars Exploration Rover that was designed to withstand temperature fluctuations ranging from -96°C to 83°C. Driven by the insulating properties of the material and its increasing commercialization, the aerogel insulation market has gained immense traction across a plethora of industrial domains.

Owing to considerable rise in sustainable construction trend, the aerogel insulation market is slated to witness remarkable growth in the forthcoming years. Aerogels have apparently been in existence for more than 80 years now, however, it was only through recent advancements in production techniques that the material has been able to attain commercialization on a substantially higher scale. While changes in manufacturing processes have made the material easier to produce, a key factor endorsing the product is its unique structure, which is made up of approximately 99.9% air by volume. This characteristic allows aerogels to provide thermal insulation against the three heat-transfer methods- conduction, radiation and convection.

Encouraged by the goals set under the Paris Agreement, the sustainable development trend has gripped the global construction industry. Opportunities for growth in this sector are substantial, as construction and building maintenance accounts for a majority of the world’s power consumption and carbon emissions.

As reported by American Ceramic Society, over three-quarters of the electricity used across the United States goes towards making the nation’s commercial, residential as well as industrial areas functional and comfortable. With copious amounts of energy being expended on controlling the inside environment through heating and cooling applications, a significant amount of strain is being put on the outside environment as well.

Insulation is one of the most effective ways to reduce the total energy consumption, allowing structures to maintain indoor temperatures more efficiently. To that end, researchers at the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, Empa, have developed aerogel solutions like Aerobrick, which allegedly decrease thermal conductivity by nearly 35%.

In 2018, Aerogel Technologies LLC reportedly invented a new manufacturing technology that allowed aerogel panels to be manufactured with plastic-like durability and having much bigger dimensions. The material was 15 times lighter than plastics, exhibited 34% better insulating ability as compared to Styrofoam and provided soundproofing capabilities a thousand times more effective, making them ideal for insulation in aircrafts.

In essence, aircrafts need both thermal and acoustical insulation to make the flight experience comfortable and safer for the passengers. When a commercial aircraft is flying at 35,000 feet, the outside temperature could drop to -51°C and without proper insulation, air travel would become a significantly more uncomfortable experience.

Traditionally, fiberglass batting filled in a plastic pillowcase had been used for insulation in aircrafts. However, since aerogel’s insulation capabilities are so robust, as proven by their use in the Mars Exploration Rover, besides the material being light weight, aerogel insulation solutions hold a significant advantage over conventional solutions. Undeniably, the aerogel insulation market is projected to witness substantial gains from its application in the aerospace sector over the forecast timeframe.

