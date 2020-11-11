Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market to 2026 – Development Strategy & Trends Forecast

Asia Pacific is considered to be a lucrative terrain for local aerospace 3D printing material companies. The region has managed to control a significant aerospace 3D printing materials market share over the years and is expected to record noteworthy growth over the predicted timeline.

The aerospace 3D printing materials market is projected to register significant growth owing to increasing investments in the military & defense sector. Manufacturing companies are slowing edging towards 3D printing technology as it offers enhanced design flexibility for developing complex and intricate parts and components as well as eradicate the need for molds which makes the development process more expensive and time consuming.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4698

The aerospace 3D printing materials market could cross USD 495 million by the year 2026.

Increasing usage of additive manufacturing (AM) for the creation of complex lightweight aircraft cabin interiors could massively support 3D printing material demand. Rising number of space exploration activities along with proliferating demand for satellite spare parts would boost product adoption. Aerospace companies like NASA have installed plastic 3D printers in their International Space Station (ISS). These printers can develop components with the help of ABS and ULTEM 9085 plastic.

Aerospace companies are also inclining towards using ceramic 3D printing materials as they offer several product innovation opportunities. Companies are constantly seeking new applications for 3D printing technology as it helps experiment with different materials and develop components that are well-suited for aircraft parts. Ceramic materials are often incorporated into airplane landing system to minimize the landing system’s weight while strengthening its core structure for high impact force.

In terms of applications, the aerospace 3D printing materials market is mainly bifurcated into rapid prototyping, part production, and tooling. Rapid prototyping segment is likely to accrue USD 105 million by the end of 2026. For the record, rapid prototyping can be defined as the fast fabrication of a physical part, assembly, or model with the help of 3D CAD systems and additive manufacturing. It enables low production volumes by developing complex trial prototypes of latest aerospace 3D printing components. Additionally, it offers a cost-effective alternative to authorize an airplane part before sanctioning it for full-scale manufacturing.

Countries like China and Japan are playing a crucial role in driving the demand for 3D printing materials as the region strides forward to multiply its fleet within the next two decades. In addition to this, rising demand for fuel-efficient aircrafts could further aid product penetration.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4698

Companies operating in the aerospace 3D printing materials market are constantly working on researching and innovating new and enhanced products to improve overall market presence and consumer base. Citing an instance, Arkema is working on developing a variety of certain grades of Kepstan® PEKK powders, an advanced performance polymer which plays a vital role in laser sintering processes, helping components exhibit extreme toughness. Apart from Arkema, companies like Solvay, GE, Stratasys, BASF SE, 3D Systems, ExOne, and Ultimaker are leading the industry forefront with innovative product lineups.

Related Reports: –

Rocket Propulsion Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/20/1963212/0/en/Rocket-Propulsion-Market-value-to-hit-6-billion-by-2027-Says-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

Air Defense System Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/14/1946942/0/en/Air-Defense-Systems-Market-value-to-surpass-USD-35-Billion-mark-by-2026-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html