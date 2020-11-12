Aerospace Composites Market – Future Growth Analysis and Competitive Landscape to 2026

Growing demand for high stress enduring components have fostered the aramid/Kevlar-based aerospace composites market size. The segment is projected to record a healthy CAGR of nearly 9% by 2026. These fibers generally have low weight properties and offer high impact resistance. It is 40% lighter compared to glass fiber.

The Asia Pacific is considered as a lucrative market for aerospace composite companies. The region is estimated to account for almost one-fifth of the aerospace composites market share over the forecast period.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1358

Aerospace composites usually operate effectively in harsh environments as well as exhibits superior heat resistance ability, making it ideal for stabilizers, wings, and fuselages. Growing concerns over fuel-efficiency may support the use of these composites in exterior applications. Estimates have it that the exterior application segment could register a strong compound annual growth rate of 9.5% by 2026.

The aerospace composites market might touch USD 16 billion by the year 2026. As of now, companies like ACT Aerospace, Owens Corning, Argosy International, Solvay, Cytec Industries, JPS Composite Materials, Hindustan Aeronautics, and LMI Aerospace are at the forefront of the aerospace composites market owing to their groundbreaking products and innovations.

The aerospace composites market is set to witness remarkable growth on account of increasing number of space exploration activities and rising defense expenditure. Lately, the defense and space sectors have observed increasing popularity, attracting numerous government fundings for initiating new projects. In 2018, the overall space economy was valued at almost USD 414 billion with over 60 space programs operating across the world.

Several developing as well as developed economies are ramping up their defense budgets to own the most advanced combat aircrafts. This could significantly boost the adoption of aerospace composites over the forthcoming years.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1358

Meanwhile, thermosetting resin segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 9% by 2026. This growth can largely be attributed to the product’s low viscosity and ability to shape into complex designs. Epoxy-carbon based thermosetting composites are most commonly used in developing aircraft structural parts.

APAC is likely to multiply its aircraft fleet in the upcoming decades as it is dominated by developing countries like China, India, and Japan. These countries are renowned for their proliferating commercial, space, and military aircraft industries.

Business aircraft are likely to witness exponential rise in demand, with the U.S. being at the forefront of the business aircrafts space, accounting for almost 70% of the global business airplanes. Rising use of aerospace composites to improve the fuel efficiency of business planes while providing remarkable aerodynamic performance will enhance the industry outlook over the predicted timeframe.

Related Reports: –

Helicopter Blades Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helicopter-blades-market-worth-over-685m-by-2025-global-market-insights-inc-300856883.html

Aircraft Seating Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/12/1881859/0/en/Aircraft-Seating-Market-2019-2025-by-Platform-Class-Fit-Region-Industry-Players-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html