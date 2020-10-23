Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market 2025 Share, Growth by Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends, Top Company and Forecast

Selbyville, Delaware This Global Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

On the basis of end-use sector, the market is segregated into commercial, military, spaceship, etc. where militay segment accounts for over USD 800 million in 2018 that includes non-combat and combat aircrafts. Increasing investment in the defense sector by emerging economies will drive the segment in the coming years.

Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market is likely to surpass USD 5 billion by 2025; according to the latest research report.

Increase in aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activities is the prime factor which will drive the aerospace and defense chemical distribution for various end-use sector. In 2015, the global demand for air transport maintenance, repair, and overhaul was around USD 64.3 billion, which would generate around USD 96 billion by 2025. This illustrates that increase in need for replacement and repair of old aircrafts coupled with rise in air travel across the world will positively drive the product market in the coming years.

On the basis of products, the aerospace & defense chemical distribution market is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, lubricants & greases, oils & hydraulic fluids, and cleaners & solvents. Adhesives & sealants holds a market share of around 15% owing to its broad usage in the production of aircrafts. Major adhesives used in the aerospace sector comprises of structural acrylics, epoxy based, solvent based, and water based adhesives. Here, epoxy based adhesives offers strength and are used to impart weight reduction in the aircrafts, whereas acrylic based adhesives find applications in bonding of electric motors and magnets. Furthermore, cleaners & solvents demand in the aerospace sector is expected to rise due to its extensive usage in various applications.

By application, the market is categorized into engine, airframe, system, and interiors. Here, system segment attains a significant share due to the increase in demand of hydraulic fluids and lubricants in the sector. System segment includes flight controls, bleed system, landing gear, cooling system, hydraulics, etc.

Rising population coupled with surge in income level in China, India and other emerging economies has pushed air travel across the world, which in turn has resulted an increase in demand for passenger aircrafts over the recent years. Upsurge in the aircraft demand will further propel the aerospace & defense chemical distribution market in the coming years. However, strict regulations by various government for aerospace and defense chemicals could restrain product growth in the market in the near-term. Several authorities such as Joint Aviation Authority, Federal Aviation Authorities, etc. have given several guidelines and standards to maintain the cabin air quality. This restricts the market for non-compliant commodities but offers incentive to commodities meeting regulation criteria. Nevertheless, escalating aerospace and space exploration activities will positively drive the product market during the forecast spell.

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into OEM & aftermarket. Distribution of these chemicals is either by independent distributors, manufacturers, or through third party brokers. The distribution of product depends on the demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul during the aircraft life cycle and on the demand for innovation & new aircraft, which includes aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Europe is among the key region in aerospace & defense chemical distribution market and will be valued more than USD 1.6 billion by 2025. This is due to the well-established aerospace industry, which extensively employ the use of the product in maintenance & manufacturing of aircrafts. France nearly hold one-fourth of European aerospace & defense chemical distribution market owing to its thriving aircraft production industry. Moreover, increasing demand for air travel in European countries will further augment for product demand during the forecast spell.

Key product distributors in the market include Spectrum Aerospace, Wesco Aircraft, Univar Inc, AirChem Consumables, E.V. Robert, etc.

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/aerospace-defense-chemical-distribution-market?utm_source=Illadelink&utm_medium=RV

