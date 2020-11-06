Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market Study by Growth, Trends and Competitive Analysis to 2025

Rapid advancements in bleed air systems to deliver conditioned air at a predetermined temperature and pressure for heating, ventilation, and wing ice protection in aircraft will provide a positive outlook for the aerospace & defense ducting market penetration. Conditioned air is passed through distribution ducts located at ceiling grills, directional outlets, and wall floor ducts for cabin pressurization and oxygen control.

Increasing air passenger traffic in conjunction with rapid globalization will prominently impact the demand for commercial aircraft. The growing preference of airlines to replace their fleet of aging aircraft will provide a positive outlook for the aerospace & defense ducting market expansion. Moreover, higher air volume requirements for pressurization of large cabin areas in commercial aircraft are further escalating the product penetration.

Increasing prominence for improving aircraft Environmental Control System (ECS) performance will positively influence the aerospace & defense ducting market. These systems utilize lightweight ducts to provide comfortable cabin atmosphere for aircraft payload including air passengers, avionics, and other onboard systems. Improvements in numerical modelling and hardware resources of ECS systems are targeted towards increasing the aircraft efficiency.

Advanced tools including Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) are offering multiple benefits pertaining to simulation of avionics cooling and cabin thermal control. Moreover, air mixing capabilities and pressure loss determination in ducting systems are periodically monitored for improving the bleed-air supply management. The utilization of advanced aerospace ducts offering uniform mixture and efficient air supply will prominently augment the industry share.

Modular and aircraft-specific rigid metallic ducts offering reduced pressure and friction losses are gaining traction in the aerospace & defense ducting market share. Multiple benefits including higher strength, thermal resistance, and enhanced durability are fostering the segment size. Rigid ducts possess higher air volume transfer capabilities, making them a preferred alternative for cabin air conditioning applications.

Significant investments towards the development of advanced aircraft engines offering ultra-high-pressure ratios will prominently escalate the aerospace & defense ducting market share. Advanced hydroforming and laser machining technologies are utilized for connecting engine by-pass ducts with complex sheet metal configurations. The integration of axially segmented liners within intake and bypass ducts in turbofan engine is significantly contributing to improved aircraft noise control.

The high-pressure segment will showcase significant growth prospects owing to the growing requirement for efficient supply of aircraft engine bleed air through compressors and air distribution systems. Circulation of bleed air through high-pressure ducts offers minimum friction and pressure loss along with lower leakage possibilities, thereby augmenting the segment size.

Growing prominence for improving fuel efficiency and performance of aircraft is providing potential growth opportunities for composite aircraft ducts. Additionally, thermoplastic composite ducts offer superior reliability and significant cost benefits compared to traditional materials. Additionally, the adoption of advanced 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies for reducing the production time and improving profit margins will further escalate the segment demand.

North America will witness a significant growth in the aerospace & defense ducting market share owing to the presence of multiple aircraft manufacturers across the region. Increasing aircraft production coupled with the replacement of aging aircraft is further contributing towards increased revenue generation. Rising air passenger traffic and the proliferation of low-cost carriers are providing a positive outlook for the industry expansion. For instance, in 2018, air passenger traffic in the U.S. rose to 1 billion with an increase of over 4.8% compared to 2017.

The aerospace & defense ducting market share is highly competitive owing to the presence of major players in the market including Arrowhead Products, Meggitt PLC, and Triumph Group. The other prominent participants in the industry are AIM Aerospace, Eaton, Flexfab, RMB Products, Safran, Senior Aerospace SSP, Sigma Precision Components Ltd, United Flexible, and Unison, LLC. Product design and configuration based on pressure applications and after-sales services are the major areas of focus for industry players that will drive industry growth.