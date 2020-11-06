Aerospace Landing Gear Market Report to 2025 – Key Players Analysis and Trends Forecast

Proliferating tourism industry across the globe is surging air travel. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in 2017, the international tourism arrival grew by over 6.5% and reached 1.3 billion. Aviation regulatory organizations including Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) are laying stringent regulations for their fitment and maintenance. For instance, FAR 14 CFR provides regulations for performance, controllability and maneuverability. Airline operators are adopting innovative technologies such as electric actuation to enhance their performance thereby accelerating aerospace landing gear market growth.

Design and development challenges will restrict aerospace landing gear market over forecast period. The design requires system with minimum weight, volume, high performance, improved life and reduced life cycle cost. Further, these challenges need to meet while adhering to regulatory safety requirements by employing advanced materials, processes, analysis and production methods.

Growing aircraft fleet to accommodate passengers will enhance aerospace landing gear market over study timeframe. Rising air travel preferences owing to better safety and less duration is increasing flight iterations. Aviation industry players are undergoing facility expansion to overcome previous production backlog. In 2017, major manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing have backlog of over 7,000 and 5,500 aircrafts respectively. Moreover, low air fare in emerging nations to attract more consumers will boost industry growth.

Landing gear assembly is attached to primary structure and supports airplane fuselage during taxiing, take-off, and ground operations. The arrangement of systems depends upon aircraft design and use. The complete system includes steering, actuation, brake and shock absorbers for smooth operation.

Tri-cycle aerospace landing gear market will register over 6% CAGR with its installation in in-service and on-demand aircrafts. Increasing on-demand airplanes will support segment growth in next six years. In November 2017, Airbus received order for 430 narrow body aircrafts. Tandem wheel arrangement will witness steady growth with its adoption for military aircrafts. The arrangement has main and tail gear aligned to the longitudinal axis of the aircraft offering stability to the aircraft.

OEM leads industry with system installation during airplane fabrication. Companies are focusing on landing system configurations including load factors and sink rate to confirm to airworthiness regulations. Aftermarket aerospace landing gear market will witness over 7% CAGR with maintenance requirement after defined intervals. Industry players are focusing on aftermarket to support airliners’ operations and boost their revenue.

In 2017, main gear accounts for over 60% aerospace landing gear market share with its installation to support aircraft weight. The gear supports over 80% aircraft weight and positioned behind center of gravity. Nose/tail segment will register healthy growth during forecast period owing to its application for steering an aircraft. The nose/tail designation depends on its position in the carrier. Its functioning depends on weight carrying capacity as light weight is directed through mechanical linkage while for heavy aircraft, it utilizes hydraulic power.

Commercial aviation will account for over 80% market size owing to the substantial growth of commercial airline services and increasing air passenger traffic & tourism across the globe. The airliners are increasing narrow-body aircrafts to enhance fuel-efficiency and lower operational costs. General aviation aerospace landing gear market share will register over 6% CAGR with rising demand for regional jets. The aircraft is widely used for connection between airfield and network carrier hubs. Wide availability of domestic network will induce positive impact on the regional jets.

Rotary wing aerospace landing gear market will register around USD 6,500 million owing to rising demand for helicopters from the defense sector and increasing applications in transportation, emergency medical services and other commercial applications. Industry participants are actively working on using different types of sheet metals such as aluminum, steel, and composite for enhancing their efficiency and durability.

In 2017, North America holds over 50% aerospace landing gear market share with increasing military modernization programs that led to escalating aircraft demand. Moreover, presence of the largest aerospace industry participants including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier Aerospace will fuel the regional growth. Europe will witness steady growth with growing tourism industry. In 2017, the number of tourist arrivals grew by around 8% thereby enhancing industry size.

Key industry participants in aerospace landing gear market includes Safran Group, Heroux-Devtek, UTC Aerospace System, and Eaton Corporation. Industry players are undergoing long term agreements with airliners to expand their regional presence. In July 2016, Eaton signed a 7-year, exclusive agreement with Emirates Airline to provide MRO services for B777, A330 and A340 aircraft fleets.