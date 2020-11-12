Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market Study by Geography Insights and Developments Analysis to 2026

Amidst complication of hazardous chemicals, organic chemicals are set to rule the roost with approximately 2/3rd aerospace maintenance chemicals market share. In the current landscape, organic chemicals are increasingly used in metal cleaning applications that offer favorable results in cleaning wider range of organic soils. Prominent players are coming up with chemicals with low VOC contents which is expected to bode well in aerospace maintenance chemicals industry forecast.

Aerospace maintenance chemicals market size is anticipated to surpass US$ 9 bn by 2026

Aerospace maintenance chemicals market size is gearing for robust growth amid escalating intricacies of airframes, engines and systems. Nevertheless, rigorous fuel efficiency target set by the aviation industry has added impetus to aerospace maintenance chemicals industry share. With an average improvement of 1.5% fuel efficiency annually from 2009 to 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has embraced a set of targets to curb CO2 emission. Stakeholders anticipate exponential rise in air passenger traffic and aircraft flight frequencies to spur market revenue.

Aviation paint removers are anticipated to witness around 20% of the aerospace maintenance chemicals market revenue share by 2026. Escalating demand for aviation paint removers is mainly attributed to repercussions of environment on exterior airframe, along with prevalent aircraft refurbishment activities. The chemicals tend to provide faster operation and superior performance to help reduce MRO timing, ultimately bolstering airlines profitability and minimizing Aircraft on Ground (AOG) time.

Even though aerospace maintenance chemicals are massively popular in commercial and military aircraft, helicopters are touted to exhibit robust growth in the industry landscape. Application of helicopters in search and rescue operation has become palpable and even stakeholders in offshore oil & gas industry are increasingly embracing helicopters. Given the aircraft is exposed to hostile industrial environment, aerospace maintenance chemicals are highly sought-after in helicopters to reduce oxidation process, including corrosion. Meanwhile, sustained demand for commercial aircrafts, especially in low cost carriers is fueling aerospace maintenance chemicals market revenue.

APAC is slated to reign supreme in the aerospace maintenance chemicals market against the backdrop of exponential rise in air passenger traffic and establishment of maintenance facilities. For instance, Bombardier Business Aircraft partnered with Tianjin Airport Economic Area (TAEA) in April 2017 with the aim of establishing a new business Jet service center in China. Sanguine prediction of IATA stating that over 50% of the new passenger traffic will emanate from APAC by 2035 has enthused confidence among stakeholders. In addition, China is set to dethrone the U.S. as the largest aviation market by 2024. These aspects have put APAC in the forefront in the geographical landscape of aerospace maintenance chemicals industry.

In a bid to propel aerospace maintenance chemicals market share, leading players are adopting and adapting to robust business strategies. Some of the prominent companies vying to boost industry size are (included but not limited to) Dow Chemicals, Exxon Mobil, Aerochemicals, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Pexa, and Florida Chemical.